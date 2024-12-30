“I Wanted to Disqualify Him”: Kyle Larson’s High Limit Sprint Car Series Accused of Malpractice by Former Employee

The High Limit Racing Series is currently setting itself up to have a successful second season in 2025. A major gut punch to the sanctioning body has come at this juncture from the former technical director, Kevin Nouse. Nouse was fired from his role back in June for unknown reasons after a service of just six months.

He did not reveal why he was fired at the time but just mentioned on his X handle that his disappointment was a discussion for another time.

That time is now, he has chosen. He put out a series of tweets on X over the past couple of days, accusing the top management of the High Limit Racing Series of malpractice. At the center of his complaints was the series director, Mike Hess.

A shocking incident that he unveiled involved a driver who had won a race with a 1.25″ wicker bill on his top wing. He had wanted to disqualify the driver after discovering the infringement during post-race inspection, but Hess had (allegedly) asked him to ignore it.

He wrote, “I wanted to disqualify him but the “world’s best series director” told me to let it go & then acted like it never happened.” He listed more examples of such clear violations of the rule book.

Sportsnaut reached out to him for further comments following these revelations. He told the magazine, “Enforcing the rules and having integrity needs to be just as important as any other thing they do. ‘Don’t bring it back,’ ‘quit looking for that,’ or ‘just let it go’ shouldn’t be in a series director or tech director’s vocabulary.”

Hess’s response to the accusations against him and High Limit Racing

When the series director was reached out for comment, he deferred to a statement given out by the sanctioning body on Sunday. It read, “High Limit Racing believes in a fair and equal playing field for all competitors. Any claims to the contrary are unjustified. We’re focused on the success of our inaugural international event and continuing to improve the sport of sprint car racing.”

The inaugural international event that was mentioned is an exhibition race weekend in Perth, Australia. Series co-owner Larson is set to participate in it as well. High Limit Racing Series has faced multiple such questions about its integrity over the past year. Perhaps it is about time an end was put to it.

It is also noteworthy that Hess and Nouse were always considered to be the opposite kind of professionals. It was a given that they were never going to be comfortable working with each other. Regardless of what the reasons are, the claims put forward by Nouse are startling, to say the least, and warrant a deep look from Larson and his partner Brad Sweet.