NASCAR Xfinity Series: How Cole Custer’s Current Form Bodes Well for His Return to the Big Leagues

Former NASCAR Cup Series regular and reigning Xfinity Series champion Cole Custer looks on course to challenge for his second consecutive nationwide series title this year. The driver of the #00 Ford Mustang fielded by Stewart-Haas Racing visited victory lane this Saturday as the second-tier series rounded out its regular season championship.

Advertisement

Custer managed to clinch the title at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend by leading the majority of the laps in the third stage of the event. His triumph at ‘The Last Great Coliseum’ came after JR Motorsports’ Justin Allgaier blew a tire which led to him falling out of contention. Subsequently, the SHR driver was able to make up a 42-point deficit to Allgaier while also holding off second-place man Sheldon Creed.

Creed’s record of 13 second-place finishes is the highest in NASCAR’s nationwide series history, which also goes to describe Creed’s consistent abilities behind the wheel.

Despite suffering from tire failure himself during the race, Custer showcased a mistake-free drive, especially under pressure that earned him the trophy at the 0.5-mile-long short track.

As the 26-year-old prepares to make his comeback in the highest echelon of the sport next season with the Haas Factory Team, Custer will carry this momentum into the big leagues as well. He will be joining his father Joe Custer who is primarily responsible for running the downsized SHR team next year.

The Champ knows how to make an entrance. pic.twitter.com/3jggSyhCXY — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) September 21, 2024

Custer’s tenure in the Cup Series between 2020 and 2022 saw him log in his first win of the sport’s highest echelon. “The NASCAR Cup Series is tough,” said Gene Haas after announcing Custer as their driver for 2025. “But Cole is coming back wiser and tougher. We’re very happy to have him in our colors and in our racecar,” he added.

With high expectations set on his shoulders ahead of his return, Custer‘s current performances only fill his future employers with confidence regarding his abilities and conviction towards NASCAR.

“I knew from lap one that we had something”

Elaborating on his win at Bristol Motor Speedway this Saturday, Custer was seen as confident in his and his team’s abilities. He touched on how the #00 crew and driver were able to identify and extract performance from their car during the post race press conference.

“I knew from lap one we had something. Going through the field, I knew it was going to be tough but we had our car setup up pretty good to be able to pass and work the bottom so it worked out good,” elaborated the 26-year-old.

He will now head into the 2024 Xfinity Series postseason as the regular season champion. The first race of the nationwide series playoffs kicks off at Kansas Speedway next weekend. The event kicks off on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 4:00 pm ET.