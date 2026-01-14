Kyle Busch Expects No Change in Drivers Resorting to Desperation Moves Even Under the New Format

The elimination-style playoff format that NASCAR used till 2025 was known for pushing drivers to make controversial moves during races. They had no choice but to cross some ethical lines to win when faced with an impossible situation. Now that the Chase format has been reintroduced, certain drivers are hoping that this will bring back respect on the track. Kyle Busch, however, is not one of them.

Advertisement

Busch said, when asked during a test session at North Wilkesboro Speedway whether the new format would encourage drivers not to employ methods like dive-bombing, “No. When you watch the kids who race all year long in ARCA, Late Models, and other series, you already see that stuff.”

“They are taught from a very young age to dive bomb and run into them and ‘door that guy!’ Being a dad, I have heard those words, and maybe I have said those words once or twice. I don’t think it will change a whole lot.”

Under the previous format, drivers had an incentive to make last-minute, desperate moves to win. It would guarantee them a playoff spot or inch them closer to the title. But now, the stakes won’t be that high.

.@KyleBusch gave his thoughts on NASCAR’s new/old format, testing at @NWBSpeedway, and his friendship with Greg Biffle. “Any crashes will kill your championship run”#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/HGlnHnAQOh — Peter Stratta (@peterstratta) January 13, 2026

Even if they win a race, they will still have to maintain a high level of performance throughout the rest of the season and accumulate points. So, unless there are special competitive scenarios, it is unlikely that drivers will go for the win by making an unsafe or questionable move. However, the chances of that are low, but never zero.

Busch isn’t desperate to make it to the Chase in 2026

The new format demands sustained excellence from drivers. Busch explained that they just have to go out there onto the track and have the lowest average finish rate. If they manage to do that, it will all be good. He was further asked if it would increase his chances of making it to the postseason as a veteran after not making the playoffs in recent years.

Busch replied, “I feel like the last two years we were knocked out of the bubble because of the winners behind us. They maybe wouldn’t have been there otherwise. But yeah, it gives us an opportunity to talk about sixteenth place. There’s no reason why I need to be talking about sixteenth.”

2026 will be Busch’s fourth year with Richard Childress Racing. He will be working with Xfinity Series championship-winning crew chief Jim Pohlman for the first time. Hopefully, the new addition to his team and the return to the Chase will help him find his feet.