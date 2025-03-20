“I Was Really Speechless”: Daniel Suarez Reminisces on Fond NASCAR Memories From “Second Home” Homestead-Miami

Daniel Suarez, the only Mexican winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, marks over eight years in NASCAR. Currently showing impressive speed in his #99 Trackhouse Racing car in the Cup Series, Suarez first ascended to the Cup division in 2017 following his win in the NASCAR Xfinity Championship. His achievements that season included winning three races, one of which was the finale at Homestead-Miami. Returning to the venue this weekend is bound to stir memories for him.

Advertisement

In contemplation of his forthcoming race, Suarez reflected on his 2016 Xfinity championship victory at Homestead. When solicited for his thoughts on that defining moment, he remarked, “I remember I was really speechless. I was just very proud of everyone and thankful to have the family that I have – my mom, my dad.”

Lauding the Joe Gibbs Racing team, Suarez expressed gratitude, stating, “They gave me all the tools to be there. They put me in a car even when we didn’t have the support or the racing background. They supported me and it was like living a dream. Homestead will always be a special place for me”

At 24 [back then], during only his second full season in the Xfinity Series, Suarez highlighted himself by becoming the first international-born driver to secure a major NASCAR championship.

During the finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the Xfinity Series, Suarez dominated the 200-lap event, leading for an impressive 133 laps. But what changed everything was – Suarez surpassing Cole Whitt, who was disadvantaged by older tires, and then overtook Elliott Sadler in the final three laps, securing his championship victory under the Xfinity Series Chase for the Championship elimination format.

Reliving those memories, Suarez commented that Miami holds a special place in his heart, akin to a second home. He added that the place is also important to him because his wife Julia did her college there, prompting frequent visits. Given his fanbase in the city, Suarez, along with his wife, makes concerted efforts to engage with the community during their stays. That’s why for the upcoming weekend he intends to put on a show for them.

Suarez shares his feelings regarding his P2 finish at Las Vegas

Lately, Suarez has shown consistency on the track. At Phoenix, he was running in P6 and had a strong chance of securing a top-five finish if not for Katherine Legge’s accident, which derailed his race. At Las Vegas, he fell short of victory, finishing second after trailing Josh Berry by 1.358 seconds. While the result was commendable, Suarez couldn’t help but dwell on the missed opportunity to secure the win.

Reflecting on the race, Suarez acknowledged feeling slightly disappointed but emphasized that his #99 team executed flawlessly, particularly in terms of strategy. He praised his pit crew for their performance during Sunday’s stops and affirmed that his Chevrolet exhibited a good pace.

However, Suarez admitted they faced minor challenges on short runs. Expressing confidence in his team, Suarez commended the organization’s efforts, stating that their hard work is yielding visible results.

For now, the Mexican driver aims to build on this momentum heading into the weekend, striving to sustain it throughout the season.