“I Wish It Stayed Damp Longer” Kyle Larson Approves of NASCAR’s First Ever Oval Race on Wet Weather Tires

Last weekends race saw NASCAR bring out the wet weather tires for the first time in an oval. While some drivers may have had troubles adjusting to the new compound, Kyle Larson seemed to enjoy how the tires behaved in the damp conditions.

Speaking to the media after the race, he said that the situation was perfect for drivers who have raced on dirt before. The HMS star also mentioned that he’d have liked it if the track remained damp for longer.

“I wish it would have stayed damp longer because I thought it was really good racing. We were kind of all running different lanes. Once it starts drying out, you just migrate to that one lane and it becomes hard to pass,” he said.

Much like Larson, Chase Briscoe too was a fan of the wet weather tires Goodyear brought to the track and the kind of racing fans got to witness as a result.

Chase Briscoe hails Goodyear’s innovation for wet conditions

Speaking to reporters after the race, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver said that the race should have been green-flagged earlier. Just like Larson, Briscoe too has experience in dirt and sprint car racing. Hence, he did not face any issues with all tire characteristics exhibited during the damp portion of the race.

“I’m all for it, I think we should do it more,” he said when asked about the wet weather tires. “I didn’t understand why we didn’t green earlier truthfully. The visibility is fine, the tire races really well, sliding all over the place.”

After the successful wet weather tire stint at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, NASCAR might consider to bring these tires back on other oval locations as well. In that case, it would really help in situations where the promotion previously had to call off the event due to weather troubles and delays.