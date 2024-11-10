“I Would Be Cranky Through the Week”: How Ryan Blaney’s Fiancée Keeps NASCAR Champion’s Emotions in Check

Defending NASCAR champion Ryan Blaney goes to Phoenix this Sunday hoping to be the first driver since Jimmie Johnson to win back-to-back Cup Series titles. He secured his Championship 4 spot from an impossible position by winning the Round of 8 race in Martinsville last weekend. Supporting his bid to enter victory lane again was his soon-to-be-wife, Gianna Tulio.

The couple have been together for four and a half years now and got engaged in December 2023. Speaking to the press ahead of the finale, Blaney explained how Tulio’s presence has created a much-needed change in him. He said, “You can get so just consumed with what you’re doing and this job. It can control you. It can control your emotions through the week. I didn’t like that.”

“If I had a bad race, I would be cranky through the week. Before her and I got together, I would be that way. I would just let it affect things in my life that it shouldn’t be affecting. She put that into perspective for me. That’s really changed my outlook on things. I’m really lucky. Yeah, it’s nice to have her.” 25 years of age, Tulio is from South Florida and has a diverse portfolio in modeling.

She was crowned Miss Hooters in 2021. Blaney appreciates her support to a great extent and mentioned that she lifts his spirits up regardless of how results go on the track. Fans can get a glimpse of her love by flipping through her Instagram handle, which is filled with posts about her fiance. The driver is confident that they’re going to have a great offseason whether or not he wins the championship.

Why Ryan Blaney will battle hard against William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron has been in a relationship with Blaney’s sister, Erin, since 2019. Several reports make it clear that he no longer is. The couple appear to have broken up recently but haven’t publicly announced the split. It is notable that the two drivers could have been used to calling each other “brother-in-law”.

This development is bound to have left Blaney with some crankiness despite Tulio’s support. He may race Byron a tad bit more aggressively than usual. However, Byron himself wouldn’t want to face defeat at the hands of Blaney once again after 2023. He will be starting the race from eighth place on the grid.

The defending champion will start the race from P17. Last year, Erin did not pick a side when asked whom she would be pitching for to win the title. She must have a clear answer this time around and it is unlikely to be Byron.