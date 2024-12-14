‘I Would Have Picked Dale Earnhardt Jr.’: Alex Bowman Cited Jimmie Johnson’s Insane Popularity as the Solution to Tough Predicament in 2019

Known for his focused demeanor on the track, Alex Bowman has a lighter side too, as highlighted during an interview in 2016 with Meghan Kolb on 3 Wide Life.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver was posed with a hypothetical scenario at the time: if stranded on an island, with the option to bring only one tool and one driver from the Cup Series, what would he choose? His answer was unexpected and caught many by surprise:

“I’m gonna go with a chainsaw because you can cut trees down and kill stuff with it. Driver, I’m gonna go with Jimmy Johnson because he’s like the best at literally everything so maybe he could figure out how to get us off the stranded island.”

He further commented, “I feel like I would have picked Dale (Earnhardt Jr.) if I could have picked a retired driver but I’m gonna go with Jimmy because the most people would be looking for Jimmie to get him off of the stranded island.”

Interestingly, after Johnson’s retirement in 2020, the iconic #48 car at Hendrick Motorsports found its new driver in Bowman in 2021. While Johnson etched his legacy with seven NASCAR Cup championships behind the wheel of the #48 Chevy, Bowman has made his mark with eight wins in 92 Cup Series starts thus far.

He might not have won any championships so far but Bowman holds a remarkable distinction in the sport, setting the record for the most consecutive front-row starts in the Daytona 500—an impressive six times from 2018 to 2023.

Bowman expressed immense pride in taking the reins of the #48 car.

While he had already been driving Hendrick Motorsports’ #88 car at the time, the opportunity to step into the legendary #48 Chevrolet previously driven by Johnson himself was one he couldn’t pass up.

In October 2020, the announcement that Bowman would take over the #48 Chevy starting in 2021, rather than a new driver, was met with excitement from both Bowman and Johnson.

Johnson praised the decision, stating, “Alex is absolutely the right driver to carry on the legacy of the #48 – and he deserves a sponsor as committed as he is.”

Bowman shared similar enthusiasm, saying, “The opportunity to drive a legendary car like the 48 with incredible support from Ally, it truly can’t get any better. I can’t put my respect for Jimmie into words. To me, the #48 team’s legacy is about winning, but also how you go about your business.”

Although Bowman concluded the 2024 season with a solid P9 finish on the overall driver’s standings table, capped with a victory at the 2024 Chicago Street Race.

The spotlight will once again be on him to see how he builds on that momentum in 2025, especially after his lack of wins last year created rumors about his exit from HMS altogether.