“I Wouldn’t Have Pushed Kyle Busch Out for This”: NASCAR Fans Come Down Hard on Ty Gibbs Amid Dismal Run

Another week and another failed opportunity for Ty Gibbs to break his winless curse in the NASCAR Cup Series. The 22-year-old made his 100th start at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday. It would have been a moment to celebrate had he won at least one race in this stretch. But as he continues to look for his maiden Cup win, fans are beginning to lose their patience.

A fan wrote on X, “I wouldn’t have pushed Kyle Busch out for this.” Gibbs is currently 25th in the points table. He was brought into the four-car Joe Gibbs Racing line-up back in 2023 at the cost of the two-time Cup Series champion, Kyle Busch. The youngster had just won the 2022 Xfinity Series championship at the time and displayed a ton of potential.

But not many anticipated that he would fail to win a race in so long since. Another fan wrote, “As much as I like Ty Gibbs as a driver he’s not exactly proving he deserves that ride. Bring in someone that can keep in the top 16 in standings.”

Fans feel Gibbs has been able to retain his seat in the No. 54 Toyota Camry XSE as he is the grandson of the team owner. One comment added, “If Gibbs weren’t running the team, Ty wouldn’t have a job.”

But it cannot be guaranteed that Joe Gibbs will allow this to go on forever. Joe Gibbs Racing has a reputation to maintain and if that means removing the young driver from his car, then he would likely be. One more laughingly commented, “And they ran a champ out for him.”

Christopher Bell’s advice for Ty Gibbs to break the curse

Winning in the Cup Series is not a single man’s job. A lot of different factors come together to reach Victory Lane. Christopher Bell, one of the best drivers in NASCAR right now, had some crucial advice to give Gibbs back in March. He said, “He is every bit capable to run top-15 and top-10, and they’re not coming right now.

“But you’ve just got to race through it and make sure that you’re doing the process right. You’re going to the racetrack and you’re prepared. You’re doing your homework… You know, that’s all you can do as a driver.”

Putting a fast car together and being perfect on the pit road are factors that Ty Gibbs‘ team will have to get right. When he does his job without mistakes along with his team, victory will be inevitable. Hopefully, things don’t go from bad to worse from here on.