“Shouldn’t Have Done That”: Andy Petree Admits Mistake Post Controversial Sheldon Creed Incident

There has been quite a lot of anger brewing back at the Richard Childress Racing’s Xfinity Series garage. This has been ever since both their drivers were knocked out of the championship at Martinsville. The incident began after Sheldon Creed, in a bid to make the line first, pushed his teammate Austin Hill out of the way, causing the third-place car to win the race instead.

After the recent controversy, members of the team criticized Creed for his on-track behavior. However, Richard Childress Racing’s Vice President of Competition, Andy Petree, admitted that he had made a mistake by quickly judging the scenario without sufficient knowledge of what had occurred.

Andy Petree accepts mistake after Sheldon Creed Martinsville controversy

Petree stated during a recent appearance on the Race Hub, “What was playing out right there you had Cole Custer sitting in about seventh place going into that restart. Our guys were first and second. It looked like if you can kind of follow the Telecast if the two-car won and the #21 was second, maybe they could both make it through.”

Petree emphasized that the situation was not a matter of luck, but a case where one driver was performing better than the other. He made sure that both drivers were aware of this and encouraged them to race it out. Later on, Petree stated, “Last lap, guys are trying to get into the final race for the championship. They’re beating and banging.”

“But when he got to turn three and four, he saw how he runs up the racetrack the #2 car did and to me, it looked like he just stopped. I’m like, ‘Oh my god.’ That was like a brake check to me that took both of our cars out of a chance to go to the final race or a championship.”

He added, “I was really frustrated and probably should have handled it better… After the race, but you know, it’s not what you think you see, right? I thought that’s what it was. But as it turns out, they got together and bent the bumper bar on Sheldon Creed’s car going into three on the last corner.”

He further explained that Creed was unable to turn the car left, causing tire smoke to come off of his car. This caused Creed to be pushed up in front of Hill during the final turn. Petree admitted that he had spoken out of turn without fully understanding the situation, and he regretted his actions. He also ended up emphasizing the importance of having all the facts before making any statements.

Petree talks about reaching out to Sheldon Creed after the incident

Speaking further, Petree mentioned how he reached out to Creed in the aftermath of the incident. He added, “I’m old enough to know better. I shouldn’t have done that. But, you know, I did reach out to him and apologize to him. Even before I realized what had happened. I really shouldn’t have done that.”

He acknowledged that both Creed and Hill had been racing as hard as they could to get themselves into the championship. But regardless, the damage has been done. Both RCR cars are out of the championship four.

So all they can do now is move on and plan for the future.