“I’m Caught”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Admits to Eating Dog Treats Accidentally, Passes Hilarious Verdict on Pet Food

Dale Earnhardt Jr. made one of the most interesting confessions he has ever made on a recent episode of the Bless Your Hardt podcast. It wasn’t about race strategy or on-track feuds, but about accidentally eating something he shouldn’t have been eating.

The NASCAR Hall of Famer was with his wife, Amy, when he admitted to having consumed ice cream that was meant for their dog.

This lighthearted story has been quickly making rounds on social media. According to Amy, she had been sitting on the couch in their living room after putting their kids to bed when Junior walked in holding a tiny cup of ice cream.

Dale Jr. said, “I dig out a little spoonful and take a little bite, and I am like, ‘Strange.’ She’s like, ‘That’s for the dog!’ I was like, ‘F***. I am caught.”

Controlling her laughter, Amy pointed blame at Dale Jr. and advised him that he ought to be reading the labels before eating things out of their freezer. The cup had clearly mentioned “Doggie,” and he had simply failed to notice that.

In his defense, Junior pointed out that if it were a milk bone, he would have immediately known not to eat it. But this wasn’t so.

Anyone else ever accidentally eat a dog treat? Just Dale? Okay, just checking.

Amy suggested conducting a game that would have them guessing if certain food items were meant for Dale or a dog. What has left the fandom even more surprised is Junior’s verdict on the ice cream. While he did not spit it out in horror, he wasn’t fond of how bad it tasted and noted that dogs would be raising hell over how terrible it was.

“If it’s too good, they s*** on the floor,” Amy responded.

The Earnhardts are big dog lovers and have included the animals in their family for a long time. Gus, an Irish Setter, has often featured on their social media posts and is a loyal companion whom Junior and Amy have brought to multiple events in the past.

Junebug, a Pomeranian that had been a part of the family alongside Gus, passed away earlier this year at around 15 years of age. While the recent moment of Junior accidentally eating dog ice cream has garnered laughs, it also comes in the backdrop of a pet-loving home.