“It’s About Time”: NASCAR Fans Call for Return of Practice Sessions as Rumors Spark Fresh Hope

The 2026 NASCAR season could feel like a step back in time, in the best possible way. With officials reportedly exploring a return to longer practice sessions, a revised Chase format, and more freedom for teams to modify cars beyond single-source parts, the sport seems eager to rekindle some of its old-school spirit. And now, after years of tightly controlled rules and shortened weekends, NASCAR appears ready to loosen its grip and let the competition breathe again.

Before 2020, race weekends carried a different rhythm. Teams had two to three hours of practice to fine-tune setups, collect data, and give fans a deeper look at the sport’s technical art form. The reduction in track time stripped some of that magic away. Many drivers, crew chiefs, and longtime fans have since called for a return to those more open, immersive weekends.

Now, the rumor, led by the well-known @nascarrumornostalgia account, suggests the sanctioning body might be ready to restore 50-minute practice sessions at select tracks next year. The post’s phrasing, “more 50-minute practice sessions,” hints that these could be combined sessions rather than split ones, allowing the full field on track simultaneously.

If true, the plan could mirror the 2025 Daytona 500 format, which featured three 50-minute sessions without dividing cars into groups. And fans seem to be excited about the change.

One wrote, “It’s about time!!” while another said, “They shouldn’t just consider, they HAVE to. More practice is good for teams especially the small teams and for the fans too. Everyone wins.” A third fan commented, “How long have we been advocating for longer practice sessions…. I’ve lost count.” Another die-hard said, “This shouldn’t be a rumor.”

NASCAR exploring longer practice sessions for 2026? A new rumor suggests NASCAR may have 50-minute practice sessions more frequently next season. Find out more on The Daily Downforcehttps://t.co/gtrL1loz6D pic.twitter.com/7KZ2oVxDZA — The Daily Downforce (@dailydownforce) November 19, 2025

While NASCAR hasn’t confirmed any official change, this potential shift has already set off optimism among drivers. On one of the recent episodes of The Dale Jr. Download, Dale Earnhardt Jr. himself mentioned hearing whispers about longer practices returning, though he also noted it might only apply to specific venues.

For NASCAR, the argument against extending track time has always centered on cost. Additional practice means more wear on parts, engines, and tires, all of which strain smaller budgets. Yet, with rookies flooding the Cup grid and new circuits entering the schedule, teams have pushed harder than ever for expanded sessions, arguing that the benefits outweigh the expenses.

Still, there’s a downside to the same: Longer practices could tilt the balance toward big-budget teams, whose deep engineering resources let them capitalize on every minute. Meanwhile, smaller teams may struggle to match that pace, unable to translate track data into rapid overnight improvements. It’s a dilemma NASCAR must weigh carefully.

No official announcement has dropped yet, but fans and teams alike crave a return to a more hands-on, authentic NASCAR weekend.

If 2026 does bring back those longer sessions, it might signal a cultural shift, one that bridges the modern era with the sport’s golden age, reminding everyone why turning wrenches and finding speed on Friday still matter when the green flag waves on Sunday.