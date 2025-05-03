“I’m Going to Whip Everybody”: How Joe Gibbs Handled Kyle Busch’s ‘Rowdy’ Personality to Bring Out the Best of Him at JGR

Aug 28, 2021; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (left center) and Joe Gibbs Racing owner Joe Gibbs (right center) in pit road prior to the start of the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Despite carrying the label of ‘Rowdy’ and being cast as NASCAR’s villain for years, Kyle Busch has managed to win over many with his unfiltered honesty, drive, and all-in attitude toward racing of late.

Advertisement

He was never hesitant to lock horns with competitors or fans, once boldly stating after his on-track battle with Kyle Larson at Chicagoland in 2018, “If you don’t like that kind of racing, don’t even watch,” provoking the audience.

While Hendrick Motorsports drivers often keep their cards close to the chest, perhaps by design under Rick Hendrick’s direction to keep fans guessing, Joe Gibbs appeared to give Busch free rein to be himself and let his persona shine.

On Busch’s 40th birthday, Joe Gibbs reflected on the driver’s nature, saying, “Each one of those drivers has his own different personality. Kyle’s is aggressive.”

“He’s going to state what he feels you’re going to get. And that’s a personality that everybody kind of knows, that’s a big personality.” Coach certainly did not mince any words in describing Busch’s no-holds-barred demeanor.

Dave Alpern, president of Joe Gibbs Racing, echoed the sentiment, noting how Coach Gibbs allowed Busch to lean into his true self.

He explained, “To a large degree, Coach let Kyle be Kyle. He let him be rowdy. I think Coach let Kyle be rowdy because you want Kyle to walk onto the grid on Sunday with swagger and to say, I’m going to whip everybody.”

“Peak rowdy came with that… I think Coach was the perfect leader… I think Kyle appreciated Coach letting him be rowdy, but also pushing back when he needed to. It was a really it was a really good balance,” he continued. Gibbs struck the right chord, giving freedom while keeping the reins tight when needed.

Busch himself admitted that having Joe Gibbs and his veteran leadership around made a lasting impact on him. Over time, especially after the birth of his son Brexton, he turned a corner and began showing a more composed side of his personality.

What does the credit for Kyle Busch’s personality change go to?

While Busch’s temperament has often been the fuel behind his victories, it has also come back to bite him more than once. Still, one of NASCAR’s original bad boys seems to have turned a corner.

For instance, though he’s gone over a year and a half without a win, Busch has kept his cool both behind the wheel and in front of the cameras. Even while pursuing his long-awaited win, he hasn’t thrown caution to the wind or resorted to hardball tactics.

Joe Gibbs, his former team owner, remarked that Busch’s ability to rise from rock bottom gave him the clarity to take a step back and reassess. In a conversation with Front Stretch, Gibbs pointed to a moment in Busch’s journey, when things hit a low, he bounced back, stacking up wins and clinching a championship.

That turning point came in 2015, a season that saw Busch claw his way back from a serious injury to win his first Cup title. Gibbs also noted that marriage to Samantha and the arrival of their son, Brexton, added another sense of maturity and helped him grow both as a driver and a person.

Even his current boss, Richard Childress, attributed Busch’s evolution to fatherhood and his desire to set the right example for his son. Kyle himself acknowledged the shift during his conversation with Kenny Wallace, revealing that Samantha played a key role in his growth, while Brexton’s arrival marked a turning point that reshaped his outlook on both racing and life in general.