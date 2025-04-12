“You’re Going to Have Bad Stuff”: When Joe Gibbs Credited Kyle Busch’s Increased Maturity to the Biggest Events in His Life

May 29, 2021; Concord, North Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (18) talks with team owner Joe Gibbs (right) talk during qualifying for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Kyle Busch and his demeanor have recently become the talk of the town. Despite going winless for the past 64 races, Busch has shown remarkable composure both on and off the track. He hasn’t resorted to reckless tactics or aggressive maneuvers in a desperate bid for victory — something that speaks volumes about how far he’s come. His growth hasn’t gone unnoticed.

While Richard Childress attributed Busch’s evolution to fatherhood and his desire to set the right example for his son, Joe Gibbs, his former boss, shed further light on the transformation.

Gibbs pointed to a turning point in Busch’s career, stating, “When he got very bad, he bounced back from that to win all of those races and the championship. That was a big change in his life,” referring to the 2015 season when Busch battled back from a serious injury to capture his first Cup title.

Gibbs added, “Then, he got married to Sam and then having a child, Brexton, all of those things have made him grow up.” While Busch still races with fire in his belly, Gibbs believes these life milestones have played a key role in shaping the more measured competitor he is today.

When asked what stood out most in Kyle Busch’s personal growth over the years, Joe Gibbs pointed to how the driver now weathers the storm.

He explained that while anyone can handle success, true maturity is revealed in how one manages adversity. Gibbs noted, “We’re all good on good things. In this sport, about 80 percent of the time, even with Kyle, you’re going to have bad stuff. I think he does a better job at handling that.”

Still, for a competitor of Busch’s caliber, last season likely felt like a bitter pill to swallow. With no injuries to blame, going winless was nothing short of a nightmare. Unfortunately, the tide hasn’t turned yet.

This season has followed a similar script, with Busch showing flashes of competitiveness but falling short of sealing the deal in the first eight races. Once again, he has danced near the front but hasn’t been able to close the loop.

Richard Childress says Brexton is the reason Busch has changed so much

During a conversation on Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Dale Jr. Download podcast, Richard Childress noted that Kyle Busch has been going the extra mile to collaborate with everyone at RCR. Though he has every right to call out mistakes, Busch chooses to hold his tongue — a decision Childress attributes to personal growth.

The RCR owner believes this shift in attitude has a great deal to do with Busch’s role as a father. As Childress put it, now that his son Brexton is racing, Busch views things through a different lens.

He wants to guide Brexton toward success with integrity, emphasizing clean, competitive driving over aggressive tactics. In Childress’s eyes, watching his son come up through the ranks has been a catalyst for Busch’s maturity.

Still, fans haven’t forgotten the fiery “Rowdy” persona that made him a beauty — and they’re eager to see that edge return, even if it’s paired with a cleaner racing style. To make that happen, Busch must find his way back to Victory Lane this season. A win would not only punch his ticket to the playoffs but also keep his name firmly in the mix.