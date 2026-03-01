mobile app bar

Denny Hamlin Doubles Down on Public Stance in the Chris Gabehart-JGR Lawsuit

Neha Dwivedi
Published

follow google news
Feb 13, 2026; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

As talks stretch into the weekend between Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing, the clock is ticking. Federal judge Susan C. Rodriguez warned that if no deal is reached by Sunday night, March 1, 2026, a ruling on the temporary restraining order will be handed down Monday afternoon. Amid the standoff, JGR driver Denny Hamlin is playing this one close to the vest.

Hamlin has already laid out his stance on his Actions Detrimental podcast, weighing in on the dispute between his former crew chief and his team. He argued that the situation tilts against Gabehart and stressed why teams guard their data like gold. Asked again at Circuit of the Americas, Hamlin shut the door on further comment.

“I’ve shared you know the thoughts I had on on Monday  on it on on why it’s really important for these teams to be able to protect their information because there’s honestly no going back. Yeah, it’s if somehow your information gets out, there’s no going back until there’s another new car, and who knows when that will be,” Hamlin said.

On the podcast, Hamlin articulated the issue in the context of NASCAR’s spec-car era, where data is the last frontier. He pointed to the web of departments involved in building performance, from engineering to aero, arguing that no one person owns that work or has the right to carry it elsewhere.

Hamlin emphasized how the teams pour millions into finding speed and believe they have every right to protect it. Hamlin called the legal clash tough to watch and suggested Joe Gibbs Racing is not backing down.

As co-owner of 23XI Racing, Hamlin said his group is also tightening its own safeguards. He admitted that during the offseason, he was juggling other matters and was not looped into every detail. With litigation underway, Hamlin stated he will not wade deeper into the fight.

Meanwhile, the backdrop is a hearing that ran for more than three hours on JGR’s request for a restraining order against Gabehart. With no ruling handed down, both sides agreed to keep working through the weekend. For now, Gabehart remains free to attend NASCAR events as a Spire Motorsports employee, with the next steps to be taken once the court weighs in.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 5500 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

Share this article

Don’t miss these