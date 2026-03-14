Kevin Harvick Explains Why Signing With Toyota Is the Best Way Forward for Son Keelan

Kevin Harvick has spent years building a career in the NASCAR Cup Series, climbing up traditionally from the K&N Pro Series West and ARCA Bondo/Mar-Hyde Series to Truck, Xfinity, and then Cup. Now his 13-year-old, Keelan Harvick, has begun to step onto the same road, and a deal with Toyota Racing Development will guide the next stretch of that journey.

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The agreement places the teenage driver within Toyota’s driver program while he gains experience on pavement tracks and lines up against Late Model fields across the country. It also opens the door to a path toward NASCAR competition in the future.

During his own time in NASCAR, Harvick drove cars backed by Chevrolet and Ford. But the decision to place his son with Toyota had been in the works for months. It is also the first time a manufacturer has taken part in molding Keelan’s development. Speaking with Short Track Scene, Harvick said the structure within Toyota’s program played a large role in the decision.

“It’s just a great group of people with the resources and the structure. Their development program is really unmatched. So I think for Keelan to be able to have that path and for us as parents to be able to have that partnership with a group of people you can work with together is important to us,” Harvick said.

He believes the program offers more than just help behind the wheel, pointing to the team’s environment as a factor that matters just as much as the work done on the track. While he wants his son to chase speed, he also wants Keelan to grow into a person who carries himself with dignity, and the culture within TRD can help shape that part of the journey as well.

“There’s really never been any manufacturer commitment up until this point for him. I think that the path just kind of ended up there with the conversations and all the things that we talked about as a group, and we felt like that was the best path for Keelan,” he added.

Kevin Harvick explains his son Keelan’s move to Toyotahttps://t.co/Oyb2nYOReU — Short Track Scene (@ST_Scene) March 13, 2026

Toyota’s driver development system has already helped guide racers such as Christopher Bell, Corey Heim, and John Hunter Nemechek, all of whom compete with teams like Joe Gibbs Racing, 23XI Racing, and Legacy Motor Club that are aligned with the manufacturer. Drivers such as Erik Jones and Daniel Suarez also climbed through the Toyota ladder before eventually moving to teams backed by other manufacturers later in their careers.

Toyota’s development program focuses on building drivers from the ground up. Instead of waiting for talent to emerge later, the company identifies promising drivers between the ages of 12 and 15 and progresses them through Late Models, the ARCA Menards Series, and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series before pushing them toward the Cup level.

Meanwhile, other NASCAR OEMs, Chevrolet and Ford, often take a different approach by relying on a broader network of teams while supporting major organizations such as Hendrick Motorsports and Team Penske.

For now, Keelan continues to build experience in stock cars. He and his father will head to Kern County Raceway Park when the CARS Tour West visits the track for the first time this season. The event will mark the young driver’s third start in the Super Late Model division and a return to the same track where he made his debut in the class last October.