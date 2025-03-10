Was Hendrick Motorsports Ace Corey Day’s Father Also a Racer?

19-year-old Corey Day is a youngster whom icons like Kyle Larson and Jeff Gordon believe is the next big driver in motorsports. Following an extraordinary season in the High Limit Sprint Series and the World of Outlaws, he is set to race in NASCAR under the sponsorship of HendrickCars.com in 2025. Where does he get his racing gene from?

Advertisement

Corey’s father, Ronnie, was a successful sprint car racer. He won the 360 Sprint Car competition at Calistoga Speedway in 1993 and the King of the West 410 NARC championship in 2000. He raced from the 1990s to the 2000s and was a regular contender for wins. Corey said in an interview last month, “My dad raced for many years before I was born.”

“And raced till I was about seven years old. His brother raced. It was just kind of always in the family.” He admitted that he had no choice but to enter motorsports but also noted that he had developed a strong interest in it as a kid. Ronnie has been a strong support to Corey in his career thus far.

The young driver explained in 2023, “My dad raced for 30 years before me. He’s been one of the biggest assets to my success in a race car. He’s done too much for me to just name one thing.” The big question now is if the father-son duo can become successful in the highest level of professional racing.

Corey signed with Hendrick Motorsports on December 6, 2024, just a week after his birthday. He will race in the Xfinity Series, the Craftsman Truck Series, the ARCA Series, and the Trans-Am Series as part of the deal. Following the praises that Larson and Gordon showered on him, Rick Hendrick had no choice but to follow suit.

He said, “When Kyle Larson and Jeff Gordon say someone is the real deal, it certainly gets your attention. Corey comes from a great racing family and, in a short time, has shown a level of talent that sets him apart.” Day was a big fan of Gordon as a kid. Naturally, it was a full-circle moment for him to sign the biggest contract of his life sitting next to the icon.

In 2024, he secured 10 wins, 25 top-5s, and 44 top-10s in 73 starts. Notably, he became the youngest winner of the Turkey Night Grand Prix. He is yet to make a start in NASCAR this year. In the ARCA Menards Series, he finished 22nd in Daytona and 10th in Phoenix.