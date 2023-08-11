“I’m Not Afraid to Say It Publicly”: NASCAR Insider Uses Jeff Gordon-Jimmie Johnson Example to Drive Brad Keselowski Narrative

When Brad Keselowski joined Roush Fenway Racing as a part owner, the team was certainly not in a good spot. For anyone to build up a team in shambles to a team that competes for wins almost every weekend after just one year takes something special. And it seems like whatever strategy Keselowski has been implementing at the setup is working in the right direction.

Recently, former Hendrick Motorsports Crew Chief Steve Letarte expressed how the 2012 Cup Series champion deserves every bit of credit in the rebuilding and rejuvenation of the team. Letarte cemented his argument using an example involving Jeff Gordon and how he facilitated in the hiring of Jimmie Johnson at HMS.

Steve Letarte talks about Brad Keselowski while sharing an HMS example



While speaking on Motorsports on NBC with Nate Ryan, Letarte was all praises for Keselowski, saying, “I was there when Jeff Gordon came in and said to hire Jimmie Johnson. We were like, ‘oh boy, we better… build a lot of cars. This guy hits everything he can’t win on Saturdays he can’t win in XFINITY. Why would we want Jimmie Johnson at Hendrick Motorsports?”

“Well, y’all seven championship sound like Jeff Gordon’s a pretty good judge with talent. And I say that tongue in cheek but you get my… Like you can’t we were up in the booth I see 85% of what Burton and Dale Jr see.

“But there’s a 15% that they see that I’ll never. And it’s because they live their lives out there on the racetrack. And, and I think that’s where Brad should be. They have a great situation here because there’s never been a cross-war between Chris seems like he’s at home. Brad has said he’s loved them forever.”

“And Brad has done something that I think is impossible for drivers to do and he’s remained patient and built that place the way he wants to build it. From the day he went over there and pressure-washed it and painted it to what it is now. He should be given a tremendous amount of credit.”

Letarte elaborates on why he values Keselowski’s opinion



Commending Keselowski as someone who always sees stuff with a wider lens, the analyst continued, “He sees things differently. He definitely goes to the beat of his own drum. You know, Brad, one of those guys, I’m not afraid to say it publicly.”

“He’s one of those guys that I reach out to periodically to say, hey, how would you think of the broadcast? You know, did I have everything you think, you know, strategy or this or that…”

“I don’t ask everybody in the garage, but he’s he just sees the Rubik’s Cube very differently… Brad usually gives you a very honest intellectual answer…”

Looking at the current picture with Keselowski’s team, Buescher has secured himself into the playoffs with two consecutive wins lately. Keselowski himself has almost certainly made it into the postseason for now on points, despite being winless. The team has certainly been on an upward trajectory and with Buescher hitting the form as the playoffs approach, the team could quite possibly see itself as a contender.