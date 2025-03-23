“I’m Not Upset About It”: Connor Zilisch Has No Regrets About Early Stardom Taking Away a Part of His ‘Normal’ Childhood

At 18 years of age, Connor Zilisch is a certified future superstar in motorsports. The youngster is barely out of high school and is already a part-time driver for the biggest names in NASCAR. He drives for Trackhouse Racing in the Cup Series, for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series, and is also a part of Dale Jr.’s CARS Tour.

Living the dream life, Zilisch naturally does not have a lot of friends in his age group whom he can relate with. He spoke about this in a recent episode of the Rubbin is Racing podcast. He revealed that he went to public school till seventh grade and then switched to online schooling. “I didn’t get the quote-unquote high school experience, but I am not upset about it,” he said.

Not many kids his age have professional careers, let alone a contract with Redbull as their sponsor. The gap in mindset or relatability that he faced with many of his friends is why he has now begun developing new friendships with his fellow drivers. Jesse Love, he says, is one of his best friends. He quipped that such people have similar tastes as him and understand his lifestyle better.

At the end of the day, Zilisch is as much a kid as the rest of them. He spends his summer-time at Lake Norman with his friends and has a blast typical of teenagers. However, that jovial nature changes the moment Friday comes around and it is time to put on the racing helmet. The ability to compartmentalize himself with efficiency is how he has got this far.

Zilisch runs riot in his debut NASCAR season

The youngster has started six races in the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports so far. He has won victory and two top-10 finishes in this stretch. He also has two top-20 finishes. A step above in the Cup Series, he was in place for a top-order finish at the Circuit of the Americas. Unfortunately, he had to retire following a crash with his teammate Daniel Suarez.

Rest assured, the world of motorsports is keenly watching the extraordinary talent he possesses. Has the majority of the racing community been wrong in considering him one of the greatest drivers so early? Clarity will continue to come with each race that he undertakes in NASCAR. Jesse Love, his best friend, is currently a full-time Xfinity driver for Richard Childress Racing.

The 20-year-old is as much a phenomenon as Zilisch. He won the season-opening race at Daytona and has secured four top-10s since. It appears to be fate that these two friends might have to battle it out for the title as the year progresses.