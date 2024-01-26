“Anything Less Will Be Disappointing”: Toyota Executive’s Stern Pointer to Joe Gibbs Racing for 2024

It has been almost half a decade since Joe Gibbs Racing won their last NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2019. Perhaps that is the reason why Toyota, as a manufacturer, is getting a bit impatient. It goes with saying that JGR has to pull up their socks without any further ado and bring their absolute best in the upcoming season.

On that note, Toyota Racing Development’s president David Wilson spoke to SiriusXM NASCAR radio and while doing so, he didn’t pull any punches mouthing his expectations from the winningest Toyota team in NASCAR. “Four cars in the playoffs, two cars all the way to Phoenix. Anything less will be disappointing,” he stated bluntly.

When Kyle Busch left Joe Gibbs Racing, Ty Gibbs had not even completed a year at the Cup level. Indeed, there were other drivers like Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., and Christopher Bell to hold the reins. But now that Gibbs has completed a year of driving in the Cup Series, he is perhaps more experienced and capable of contending for the win. No wonder why Wilson thinks that the #54 driver will go on to win races this year.

But when it came to the #11 driver, Wilson’s confidence seemed to know no bounds. Despite acknowledging Hamlin’s playoff failure, Wilson said “Denny’s going on his 18th season, I believe… Denny has proven to all of us, that being a team owner wasn’t going to take away his talent and capability behind the wheel.”

“I think he’s done some things in the off season to help stabilise him in many respects. Think that’s only going to make him that much more of a danger,” he concluded.

Toyota’s ambition this year is on another level

Just like Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota is fairly new to the NASCAR Cup Series. Toyota joined forces with Joe Gibbs Racing just in 2007 and since then, they have just two championship titles to their credit, thanks to Kyle Busch. Although, Toyota has a third manufacturer’s title as well but that was with Martin Truex Jr. during his Front Row Motorsport days back in 2017.

To be square and clear, the Toyota teams will have to rev up their engines as soon and as hard as possible. As Wilson stated, he wants all four cars in the playoffs. From then on, he would love to see at least two of his cars in the Championship 4.

Needless to say, JGR will get the priority as it is a top team. Nevertheless, 23XI Racing too, is a team to look out for. Not to mention, Legacy Motorclub, who’s looking forward to its first season after having switched to Toyota.