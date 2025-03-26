“I Don’t Know How You Do It”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. in Awe of Kyle Larson, HMS Star Breaks Down Busy Schedule

Kyle Larson has worked on his skills by grinding himself, especially after joining HMS in 2021. While dirt racing runs through his veins, his recent exploits on the track have unveiled an extremely competitive and winning aspect of his persona. This level of commitment, however, doesn’t come easily.

Unlike many of his peers who might spend the off-season recuperating or undergoing surgeries, Larson is often found on the dirt tracks, perfecting his skills. Yet, despite his packed schedule, he doesn’t consider himself overly busy, a sentiment he shared on Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast.

During a recent session on Dale Jr.’s podcast, Earnhardt, in awe, probed Larson about his ability to juggle numerous commitments: “All of the things that you do, driving the Cup car, the Indy car stuff, racing with your son, your high limit sprint car series, all of that stuff takes a ton of time and dedication. And I’m just curious as to how you all fit it together and what’s the motivation.”

However, Larson, accustomed to a hectic pace, acknowledged that while his schedule can be overwhelming at times, it’s simply the norm for him. The HMS driver mentioned that he doesn’t perceive himself as overly busy, but admitted that some parts of the year are more hectic than others.

For instance, the calendar is generally packed with racing activities up until August. The Indy car events in May, in particular, are expected to ramp up his commitments like last year. Following that, the summer months are all about dirt racing.

However, as August rolls around and the playoffs commence, the dirt racing season winds down, and Larson’s focus shifts primarily to NASCAR.

The shift allows Larson more downtime at home, which he cherishes with his family. And that’s the time of the year when he gets to attend Audrey’s [his son] baseball games, catch more races at Millbridge, and just be a normal person, enjoy some time on the lake.

Larson’s ambitious Sprint Car Series.

When Kyle Larson and Brad Sweet introduced their High Limit Sprint Car racing series in 2022, it initially faced skepticism as it emerged as a rival to the established World of Outlaws Series.

Reflecting on the evolution of public perception, Larson shared insights with SpeedFreaks in Homestead-Miami last week about the transformative journey the series has undergone:

“We’ve only had one full-time season under our belt. Just the growth in that year. From the fans’ perspective, you know, it is very negative. I understand you in the beginning because we’re going up against the Outlaws or whatever. But then kind of seeing the comments change as the year went on, and all that was good.”

This change in fan sentiment is due to the diligent efforts and hard work put in by Larson and Sweet. Their series has not only won over fans but has also attracted numerous teams and drivers who now prefer the High Limit Racing Series over the World of Outlaws, drawn by its more appealing economic incentives and flexible scheduling.