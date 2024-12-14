‘Imagine Not Being the Most Popular at Your Own Wedding’: NASCAR Fans’ Cheeky Reactions as Ryan Blaney & Gianna Tulio Tie the Knot

Ryan Blaney tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Gianna Tulio, on December 12, 2024, exactly one year after their engagement. The couple celebrated their union with a stunning winter-themed wedding titled Winter Enchantment: A Candlelit Aspen Affair at the picturesque Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colorado. The event reportedly drew between 150 and 200 guests.

Blaney’s peers from the motorsports world, including Chase Elliott, Scott McLaughlin, Daniel Hemric, Austin Cindric, Bubba Wallace, Josef Newgarden, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. along with singer Tim Dugger were in attendance to celebrate the joyous occasion.

People magazine shared a glimpse of the magical day on Instagram, writing, “NASCAR star Ryan Blaney is speeding toward a lifetime of love! Blaney tied the knot with his girlfriend of more than four years, Gianna Tulio, in a “whimsical” winter wedding at Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colo., on Thursday, Dec. 12 — exactly one year after he popped the question atop a snow-covered bridge in Washington.”

As congratulatory messages poured in across social media, Davey Segal shared a heartwarming photo of the newlyweds holding hands and beaming with joy on X (formerly Twitter), captioning it, “Congrats to the newlyweds Ryan @Blaney and @GiannaTulio_ !” In the background, Chase Elliott, Austin Cindric, and Bubba Wallace were spotted walking just behind Blaney, adding to the celebratory vibe.

While the occasion was filled with love and celebration, fans didn’t miss the opportunity to inject humor into the moment. One fan playfully commented on Segal’s post, “Imagine not even being the most popular NASCAR driver at your own wedding,” referencing Elliott’s seventh consecutive Most Popular Driver award in November.

Another fan couldn’t resist commenting on Blaney’s attire, saying, “Ryan can’t not look like a 1880s Union General. That jacket is kickass.” Meanwhile, a third fan admired the significance of the date, writing, “12 on 12/12 x 2 is a good number,” tying the wedding date to Blaney’s car number.

Team Penske drivers share their well-wishes

The entire Team Penske came together to create a heartfelt video message congratulating Blaney and Gianna Tulio on their special day. Each team member shared their thoughts and advice.

Josef Newgarden offered a simple yet thoughtful tip: “A good tip for Ryan and Gianna is to enjoy the moment. At the end of the day it’s your party, so make sure you enjoy it.”

Austin Cindric, keeping a straight face, added a humorous touch: “I am the absolute last person on this race team that Ryan needs to be asking for advice on his wedding. So, I have zero advice. Best of luck.”

Joey Logano, reflecting on his own 10 years of marriage, shared his perspective: “I remember I was pretty cheap about the money we’re spending because the wedding industry is corrupt. Very corrupt. And you’re gonna spend more money than you feel comfortable but when you’re gonna have everybody there, it is worth it.”

From everyone at Team Penske, congratulations Ryan and Gianna! pic.twitter.com/jctIAxUOiT — Team Penske (@Team_Penske) December 14, 2024

Scott McLaughlin chimed in with practical advice, saying: “Keep an eye on the budget because the girls tend to get a little excited. I think it’s important to have something that’s good for both but Gi [Gianna] is a wonderful chick and they’re gonna be an awesome couple. I’m very excited for them.”

Will Power emphasized the significance of the day for the bride: “Make sure your wife really really gets everything she needs and wants. It’s about both of you but the wife- it’s their dream- the wedding. It’s a big deal.”