“Someone Send Over a NASCAR Crew”: Fans Chime in as Pregnant Natalie Decker Scrambles Before Baby Boy’s Arrival

It’s been half a year since Natalie Decker last competed in a NASCAR race. This season, she participated in just two NASCAR Xfinity events — at Daytona and Charlotte Motor Speedway, securing finishes of P18 and P29, respectively.

In August, Decker shared the joyful news that she and her husband are expecting, and since then, she has been actively updating her fans about her pregnancy journey.

Recently, the couple made a move to a barndominium that is still under construction. Decker took to Instagram to share some insights into their new home, coupling it with a brief update on her pregnancy at the seven-month mark.

In the video, she mentioned that they plan to host the baby shower in December, and her husband Derek is diligently working to finish the house in preparation for the celebration.

As she put it, “Derek has a lot of work to do, but in the last week things have really changed dramatically around here… As you can see behind her bed, it’s metal. That’s how the house kinda came.”

“We’ve been taking all the metal down and putting up drywall. Last night that fireplace got installed. I’m so excited about it. Also, this is the baby room and it is so close to being done. And that’s the Barnuminium Update.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Decker Lemke (@nataliedecker)

Fans have rallied behind her home updates, flooding the comments section with praise. One fan expressed, “Love these updates! It’s getting cuter and cuter! Derek, keep up the great work!!!! It’ll payoff in the end!”

Another, empathizing with Natalie’s husband’s efforts, offered, “Can we get my man Derek some help!? ill fly over to help a brother out if needed.”

One more fan, asking for help for Derek said, “Poor Derek. Can someone send over a NASCAR crew to help get this house ready for the baby.” Another enthusiast complimented Decker‘s pregnancy glow, saying, “You look so beautiful, little Momma! Poor Derek! He needs a village! It’s looking great though.”

More details about the ongoing work in Decker’s still-unfinished home

Natalie guided viewers through the nursery, which still requires a fresh coat of paint and some drywall finishing touches, and then moved on to the bathroom attached to the same, where a mirror still needs to be installed.

She also floated a creative photoshoot idea past her fans, seeking their input: “This bathroom is gonna be all black. And I want to take a newspaper and write “Oh shit, I’m having a baby” and do like a cute photo shoot in the bathroom and then get it printed out really big, black and white, hang it up on the wall.”

As for her NASCAR career, Decker has put racing on hold due to her pregnancy. However, she’s hinted at a speedy return to the racetrack, reassuring fans in one of her previous posts that she’ll be back behind the wheel very soon.