“In His Final Days”: Heartbreaking Update on NASCAR Legend’s Health Comes to Surface

Former lap-by-lap commentator for NASCAR on CBS, Ken Squier has been an essential part of the NASCAR community. He is loved and cherished by fans, and fellow media personnel all around. However, an insider recently shared several updates regarding his health and things don’t seem to be positive.

Advertisement

In a series of social media posts, the host of Sirius XM Speedway, Dave Moody shared details and said, “with a sold-out crowd of race fans hanging on every word. Unfortunately, Ken was unable to attend, and his family has asked that I share you with you all that he is almost certainly in his final days. The last three years or so have been extremely difficult…”

According to Moody, the Squier had faced several health challenges, including shingles, a severe case of COVID-19, a minor stroke, and a recent fall resulting in a fractured pelvis. Despite these challenges, the former commentator was on the road to recovery until another medical issue arose.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DGodfatherMoody/status/1723859077195837540?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Speaking further he mentioned that the events of the week were overwhelming even for Kenley to handle. He went on to say that the gathering at the NERM was entirely focused on praising Squier, and although the NASCAR legend would have acted like he disliked all the “praise, love, and attention,” Moody wished he could have been present to hear it.

Lastly Moody said, “Ken’s family has been through an awful lot in the last few months, but they continue to handle things with amazing strength and courage. The coming days will be no different. If you’re the praying type, feel free to offer up a few works for this amazing man.”

NASCAR Legend Ken Squier praised at New England Racing Museum Legends Day

The iconic NASCAR sportscaster was recently honored at the New England Racing Museum on the occasion of Legends Day. Moody explained that there were some great stories shared by fellow honorees Mike Joy, Dr. Dick Berggren, Jack Arute, and Alan Bestwick, regarding Squier at the event.

Although Squier was not able to be present mixed emotions were flowing throughout the day amongst everyone present. Squire is a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame for all of his contributions to NASCAR. He used to call the races from 1979 to 1999. Interestingly, the term ‘Great American Race’ used for the annual Daytona 500 was something that was coined by him.

Advertisement

Now as he goes through his final days, as per Moody, we look back at all of the things he has done for the sport over the years and the impact and legacy he will leave behind. Surely the only thing we can do now is send love, prayers, and support to his family as they go through the next couple of agonizing weeks.