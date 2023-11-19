Denny Hamlin Shoots Down NASCAR Star’s “Never Seeing Lewis Hamilton” Claim Over F1 Fan Experience

It’s pretty well known that Denny Hamlin doesn’t mince his words when it comes to his opinions, which are also usually pretty divisive. The same was also the case recently when Hamlin reacted to a statement by Austin Cindric over Formula 1’s Las Vegas GP.

Cindric had claimed that a fan gets more value for their money in NASCAR than they do in F1. It’s worth mentioning that F1 has attracted a lot of criticism, particularly when it comes to fans getting value for their ticket money.

“You buy a general admission ticket (at NASCAR), and you can come take a selfie with your favorite driver and get an autograph nine times out of 10, whereas if I go to [a] Formula 1 race, I’m never seeing Lewis Hamilton,” Cindric said.

It was to this statement that Denny Hamlin shared his take, which turned out to be polarizing. “Double edge sword,” Hamlin replied.

“If something is easy to get it’s usually not very valuable.”

Could Denny Hamlin bring F1’s GOAT to NASCAR?

Of the few personalities from NASCAR that visited Las Vegas in the build-up to the late-night race, Denny Hamlin was one. In fact, there was a picture of Hamlin that became viral in which he is seen having a discussion with none other than 7x world champion Lewis Hamilton.

This led to many fans and industry insiders speculating whether Hamlin was offering Hamilton a ride in the NASCAR Cup Series next year. After all, there is a third 23XI race car in the #67 which has previously been driven by the likes of Travis Pastrana and Kamui Kobayashi. In fact, Bubba Wallace confessed earlier this year that he would like to see Lewis Hamilton in the #67.

So when a reporter posted that picture with the caption, “Denny in the peak of his “come to 23XI” pitch,” to which Hamlin replied with a picture of him shaking hands with Hamilton, writing, “This was actually the peak of the pitch.”

Yet while all of it is just banter and speculation at the moment, maybe, just maybe, NASCAR could be seeing Lewis Hamilton take on the Next Gen car, racing against some of the best racecar drivers in the world.