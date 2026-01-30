Insider Insists NASCAR Should Not Just Postpone the Clash But Cancel It This Weekend

Just two days ago, NASCAR veteran Kenny Wallace had brushed aside storm reports as overblown and anticipated that the Cook Out Clash would proceed as scheduled.

After consulting his brother, Mike Wallace, and his mother, both residing in Concord, North Carolina, who had indicated the situation barely raised eyebrows and remained manageable, noting the storm tracked north and delivered minimal impact, Wallace even suggested North Carolina residents crave drama where none exists. But it looks like his stance has now shifted dramatically.

After witnessing NASCAR’s gravity regarding the event after a dramatic switch in weather conditions, with forecasts of ice and snow blanketing the region with as much as twelve inches possible for Saturday, Wallace has seemingly changed his perspective. As a result, he has recommended postponing the event to another weekend.

He stated, “I’m gonna say NASCAR needs to act out of safety, and they need to cancel everything this weekend. Because the forecast is up to date. Today’s Thursday. Low deepens up. Inland snow, strong winds, tidal impacts. So I’m going to call for moving this race to another week. I don’t even think Wednesday is going to work. If this storm does half of what they’re saying.”

“I mean, we’re within 24 hours of this stuff showing up. You’re not going to get the truck and trailers parked. They’re going through tech inspection. I don’t know where the truck and trailers are right now. Imma steal one from Schrader, ‘Abort now.’ I’m just saying, cancel until further notice,” he continued.

The National Weather Service projects 5-12 inches of snow from January 30-31 across Winston-Salem and portions of North Carolina, while Saturday’s snowfall appears likely to commence around 1 a.m. and persist throughout the remainder of the day. Snow probabilities climb to 90%, with accumulation estimated up to a foot.

For Sunday, February 1, the NWS forecasts a windy, sunny day with a high of 27 degrees in Winston-Salem, with the mercury expected to plummet to 9 degrees for an evening low.

For now, NASCAR has decided to adjust the schedule for this weekend’s exhibition at Bowman Gray Stadium, turning it from a two-day event into a one-day program. Given that the roads surrounding the venue have not yet fully cleared from last weekend’s ice storm, NASCAR has postponed all on-track activity to Sunday, expecting to commence practice at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The governing body seems confident that even with frigid temperatures, NASCAR’s official Goodyear tires will be able to warm up and provide adequate grip on the quarter-mile circuit to stage the main event Sunday at 6 p.m. Whether the race happens depends entirely on how much snow accumulates on Saturday. Should The Clash prove unfeasible on Sunday, NASCAR is also prepared to postpone the event to Monday.