“Picking Up the Crumbs”: NASCAR Insider Makes Honest Denny Hamlin-Kyle Larson Assessment

There is no doubt that Denny Hamlin has been one of the standout drivers so far this season. He has racked up three race wins, with the latest one coming in Bristol during the first round of the playoffs. Obviously, like countless years before, he aims to gun for his first-ever title in the sport.

Recently, while discussing the Hamlin factor and how he compares with the likes of Kyle Larson, NASCAR insider Kyle Petty shared his insights on the subject, explaining how Hamlin’s mindset has evolved with respect to this particular season.

Kyle Petty gives his honest Denny Hamlin-Kyle Larson assessment

While speaking on the Motorsport on NBC podcast, Kyle Petty mentioned, “Listen, no truer statement that it is Denny’s year, until it isn’t. That’s a great way to put it. Because here’s the thing – Denny Hamlin could be three and right now. He could have walked off this first stage. He had the best car at Darlington I felt and they had an issue…”

“I think what we’ve seen is Kyle Larson is picking up the crumbs of what Denny is leaving on the table right now. I’m sorry, Kyle Larson is the best of the rest…”

Petty then explained how Hamlin has been in a completely different league this time around, especially in terms of the head games he is playing with himself.

Kyle Petty explains Hamlin’s mindset heading into the playoffs this season

Speaking further, Petty also elaborated on Hamlin’s mindset going into the playoffs this season compared with how it differed from the previous years.

He projected the narrative from Hamlin’s point of view and stated, “‘I don’t care what people think about me this year. I don’t care, I am not doing this for anybody else. I’m doing this for me, I’m doing this for Denny Hamlin. I’m comfortable being who I am, I am comfortable in my own skin.’”

“And I think that’s the difference that who we see in this year’s Denny Hamlin going into the playoffs and who we have seen in the past point into the playoffs. He’s kinda let other people get in his head. Right now he’s the onlu guy in his head.”

Just taking a look at how well Hamlin has been performing in the postseason so far, one can ascertain that he has been doing particularly well.

Currently, it seems like the biggest thorn in his championship aspiration would be in the form of Kyle Larson. As per Petty’s argument that is against whom the title will be decided for the JGR driver.