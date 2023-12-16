HomeSearch

Shane van Gisbergen’s Daytona Dreams Could Be Shattered in This Scenario

Srijan Mandal
|Published December 16, 2023

Aug 12, 2023; Speedway, Indiana, USA; Shane van Gisbergen stands in his pits before practice and qualifying at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR finding themselves in a conundrum due to weird decisions they make with their scheduling isn’t something new for fans. But their plans to host both the ARCA and the Xfinity race at the Daytona International Speedway on the same day could bring in problems for the Chicago street race winner, Shane van Gisbergen.

The Kiwi is scheduled to race a full Xfinity Series season starting in 2024. But with the scheduling nightmare and NASCAR’s requirement that he must race in the ARCA series first to be eligible for the Xfinity Series race things could get grim for SVG and his Daytona dreams.

The instance even caught journalist Bob Pockrass off guard, who mentioned, “I am a little surprised considering races are same day but NASCAR will require Shane van Gisbergen to do the ARCA race at Daytona in order to do Xfinity race. Gives him another practice (and also could do the testing for ARCA) and a race.”

However, another Xfinity Series driver, Brad Perez, pointed out, “This brings up the conundrum that could happen which I’ve been yapping about since they’ve decided to put both these races on the same day.”

“If the ARCA race is rained out past its broadcast window, they will run Xfinity first and ARCA after so does this mean SVG can’t race it?” At this point, SVG’s hope to start his Xfinity career at Daytona is completely left at the mercy of the weather conditions on that day.

Shane van Gisbergen adds another race to his already vast 40-race calendar in 2024

The addition of the ARCA race was made mandatory for SVG to participate in owing to how intense and dangerous superspeedway racing can be. This is despite him already having a Cup Series race and having a start in the oval format with a Truck race at IRC under his belt.

Nonetheless, the extra race should not be a problem for the Kiwi, unless an unforeseen weather-related delay forces its hand. The ARCA race should also be a fairly easy one for the three-time V8 Supercars champion.

Throughout his career, van Gisbergen has won countless events across series’. He even started in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 24 Hours of Daytona. Hence taking all of this into account his entry into the ARCA series could even yield a win for the New Zealand native.

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR Journalist at The Sportsrush with a wealth of experience and expertise in the world of motorsports. With several thousand articles under his belt over the years, he has established himself as a leading authority on all things racing. His passion for motorsports started at a young age, and he has dedicated his career to covering the sport in all its forms. He is an expert in various disciplines, including stock car racing, American motorsports, Formula 1, IndyCar, NHRA, MotoGP, WRC, WEC, and more. But Srijan's love for racing goes beyond his writing. He actively competes in professional open-wheel simulation racing, using the number 88 as his racing number. While he mostly participates in GT Endurance classes, he also ventures into Stock Car classes from time to time. In case, you wish to contact Srijan, kindly send an email to him at srijan.mandal@sportsrush.com or just DM him on Twitter.

