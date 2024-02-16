Is Daytona 500 the Home Race for Ross Chastain?

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain (1) acknowledges the fans as he prepares to take the pole position before the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn., Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Nobody knows what the future holds for you. Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain was no different. This Alva, Florida native, had always known that he would be a watermelon farmer when he grew up. But today, he is one of the most talented drivers in NASCAR’s premier racing series. Nevertheless, whatever he does, he does it well. Or rather remarkably well. That is evident from how, in just his first year at Trackhouse, he got his spot in the Championship 4.

Come to Daytona this year; the expectations are skyrocketing. Thankfully, Daytona is a home track for the “Melonman”. Not just Daytona International, Chastain’s hometown has two tracks: Daytona and Homestead-Miami. However, Chastain admitted that it’s Daytona that’s closer to his heart as he had grown up watching races at the 2.5-mile, high-banked trioval. Hence, winning this famed racetrack would mean a lot to the Florida native.

Recalling his 2019 win in an Xfinity race for Kaulig Racing at Daytona, Chastain said, “That was wild. We spent the whole night smashing watermelons across the infield. If it was ever a Daytona 500 or a Cup win, that would be special.” Indeed, a Daytona 500 win would be for the home folks. One could only imagine just how many watermelons this man would smash if he ever won a Cup race at Daytona.

Ross Chastain wished that “NASCAR: Full Speed” had featured his Phoenix victory

Ross Chastain is happy about how he was portrayed in NASCAR’s documentary “NASCAR: Full Speed”. But he has just one regret. The #1 driver said, “…at the end, yeah, show the 1 car crossing the finish line (at Phoenix). Show us winning the race. That would’ve been nice too.”

Of course, when Chastain held off Ryan Blaney, the reigning Cup Series champion, and went to victory lane last year, anyone would agree that it was a win worth celebrating and anything but a fluke. After all, Chastain led 157 of the 312-lap event.

And he did celebrate. But had Trackhouse Racing not recorded it, the fans who had not watched the race in person would have surely missed this gala celebration. But why is that?

NBC Sports preferred covering Blaney’s championship victory celebration more than Chastain’s watermelon-smashing ritual. Several fans didn’t like how Chastain’s victory was not covered on the television. No wonder Chastain wanted his post-win celebration to at least have made its way to the documentary.