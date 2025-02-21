Can Inclement Weather Affect NASCAR Race at Atlanta Akin to the Infamous ‘Storm of the Century’?

NASCAR returns to the Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend for the second race weekend of the 2025 season. All three national divisions are scheduled to race over two days of mind-bending action on the 1.540-mile speedway. Heading into the strong chilly winds, teams, drivers, and fans will be reminded of a storm that took over the city in 1993.

The track was set to host the Motorcraft 500 in March that year. Forecasters and weather experts warned of huge snowfall in the region during the weekend, but teams were already on the site. Practice and qualifying sessions went by without trouble, and Rusty Wallace secured pole position for Sunday’s race. It was then Mother Nature decided to collect a toll.

Snowfall began early on Saturday morning and covered the track grounds in no time. Winds at speeds of over 50 miles per hour pushed the snow onto the track. It wasn’t long before people realized that there would be no further racing at the venue that weekend. Drivers stayed inside their hotels, not wanting to get stuck on the roads that had turned white.

The race was rescheduled to the following weekend. The snowstorm was called “The Storm of the Century.” It dropped several feet of snow in the mountains near Atlanta and wreaked havoc in many neighboring states. It was estimated that damage of over $300,000 was incurred. Fortunately, the likelihood of something like this repeating this weekend is low.

What will the weather be like in Atlanta this Sunday?

NASCAR was forced to delay the Daytona 500 by four hours due to rough weather. There were fears that Atlanta would face a similar fate, but the weather forecasts look promising. Weather.com reported that a high of 57 degrees can be expected with a five percent chance of rain on Sunday. For Saturday, it predicts a high of 54 degrees and a low of 25 degrees.

There aren’t a lot of possibilities for rain, but the chilly weather and sunny skies might not be appreciated by everyone. That said, they will ensure that cars are handled better and that the pack is tighter. William Byron kicked off the Cup Series competition with a telling victory in the Great American Race.

His back-to-back success adds some pressure on the Ambetter Health 400. Will it produce another thrilling finish as it did last year with Daniel Suarez in Victory Lane? The question will be answered soon.