Is Denny Hamlin on good terms with new teammate Chase Briscoe?

Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe have never been the best of friends. They have had run-ins before both on and off the track. Next season onwards, the two are going to be teammates at Joe Gibbs Racing. The 2021 season saw them getting into each other on multiple occasions. However, will everything be calm between the two drivers or is this just a recipe for disaster?

As far as Hamlin is concerned, there is a lot he can learn from Briscoe. The current Stewart-Haas Racing star is a talented driver who has won races in all three national touring series. Briscoe’s racecraft at certain tracks has intrigued Hamlin over the years. The 43-year-old hopes to learn from him next season for his improvement as a driver and is looking forward to working together.

Two years ago, Chase Briscoe got into Denny Hamlin… 👀 pic.twitter.com/niDW3SkkV9 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 10, 2023

“I think he has got some special skill sets at certain race tracks that intrigue me and when he gets in cars that are same as mine, certainly I’ll be able to use that information to make myself better,” he said in a press conference.

There has been nothing too serious between Hamlin and Briscoe. Except for that one time their on-track battles escalated off the track and into the social media sphere.

What happened between Hamlin and Briscoe in 2021?

It was the first race of the round of eight at the Texas Motor Speedway in the 2021 season. Hamlin was racing to secure a spot in the last four when the two cars made contact in the final stage. The JGR star did not have much damage but Briscoe’s #14 sustained a lot and even cut a tire after hitting the wall.

The pair exchanged words at the race track and then went after each other on social media. Hamlin stated that the SHR star should have let him go since he was not racing for the championship.

Briscoe on the other hand said that he was not going to let anybody pass easily just because he was not involved in the playoffs at that point. The whole back-and-forth ended with the #11 driver stating, “Respect is an underrated trait in today’s world it appears.”

This incident was a long time ago and since then, there hasn’t been much animosity between them. So moving forward when Briscoe joins JGR as Hamlin’s teammate, there should not be any beef between the pair.