Is Denny Hamlin the Best Toyota Driver Heading Into 2024 Ahead of Martin Truex Jr. And Christopher Bell?

The Toyota machine’s relentless will was behind many achievements in the Joe Gibbs Racing garage last year. Christopher Bell went as far as Championship 4, Martin Truex Jr. won the regular season, and Denny Hamlin brought in 3 wins through the 998 laps that he led. Heading to 2024, which of these drivers could champion Toyota the best?

On NBC Sports’ Power Rankings for Toyota Racing, Hamlin tops the list. Currently 43 years old, Hamlin has entered the playoffs every season since the elimination format was introduced in 2014. 28 of his 48 wins come in this elimination era, during which he also has consecutive seasons with at least 6 wins.

He has mastered the crown jewel races with wins in the Daytona 500 (3), the Southern 500 (3), and the Coca-Cola 600 (1). He enters 2024 as the winningest active driver behind only Kyle Busch. His presence in the 2024 Busch Light Clash was a doubt for a certain period owing to his right shoulder surgery in the offseason but he is expected to be a part of the exhibition event on February 4.

Despite his increasing age, Hamlin will continue firing for the title that has eluded him for the last two decades. In the process, he stands as the favorite to give Toyota its fourth manufacturer championship.

Can Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. jump past their teammate in 2024?

Championship 4 contender Christopher Bell comes runner-up on the Power Rankings. The 29-year-old was the 2017 Truck Series champion and has won 17 Xfinity Series races for Toyota. Since moving to the top tier in 2020, he has won 6 races and found himself in the Championship 4 race twice, both in the Next Gen car. His average finish rate has also been going up every season.

Third on the list is the 2017 Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. with 32 wins for Toyota in the last 19 seasons. Truex Jr. had a love-hate relationship with his #19 car last year. Though it aided him finish out the regular season as the points leader, it let him down with constant issues in the playoffs. A blown engine at the Homestead-Miami race in October closed the shutters on his season with disappointment.

Both these drivers have a good shot at running the show for Toyota ahead of Hamlin. However, it is no secret that all three JGR teammates could use some favorable winds heading into the season, for misfortune was their biggest enemy in 2023.