Does Hailie Deegan Support Donald Trump? Exploring the NASCAR Driver’s Political Affiliation

Donald Trump has won the 2024 US presidential election with a total of 301 electoral votes, surpassing Kamala Harris. While all the media houses are busy talking about the reforms he might bring to the country, NASCAR is poised to enjoy increased visibility, thanks to his longstanding support for the sport.

Notably, several NASCAR figures, including Danica Patrick, and Hailie Deegan, have vocally backed Trump. NASCAR celebrity Danica Patrick, who publicly supported Trump in her first presidential vote, has been active on X following his win, celebrating the results with comments like “public schools will be safe again soon for kids” and affirming “the people have spoken.”

Although Deegan didn’t officially mark Trump’s victory on social media, her admiration for the former president has been evident. Back in 2020, during the election year, Trump made a memorable appearance at Daytona International Speedway, where he took his presidential limousine The Beast, for a ceremonial lap.

Excited by his visit, Deegan set a personal goal for the day and shared it on her X account: “Today’s goal. Get my helmet signed by Trump.”

True to her word, after achieving her goal, Deegan shared a collection of snapshots on Instagram featuring the moment Trump autographed her helmet. Accompanying the images, she noted, “I told y’all I was gonna get it signed @realdonaldtrump.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailie Deegan (@hailiedeegan)

NASCAR fraternity’s political stance

Recently, while addressing a crowd at a Donald Trump rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania, Patrick depicted the 2024 election as a stark clash between good and evil.

She expressed her conviction, stating, “We’re living in right vs. wrong. And I want to be on the right side of that history because this is the most important decision we will see in our life — getting Donald Trump back into office.” Initially, Patrick was a supporter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. but later redirected her support to Trump.

In contrast, back in July 2020, Bubba Wallace was vocal on X, criticizing then-President Donald Trump for inciting division. But Wallace has since expressed his reluctance to engage in social media, discouraged by the pervasive negativity.

Wallace has also decided to step back from being overtly political, explaining, “Investing my time into that seems like a waste of time. I was more vocal then because our sport was in desperate need of change… My beliefs stand strong in just being good humans to other people.”

Now, he focuses on philanthropy, specifically advocating for Ronald McDonald House Charities in a unique way — by encouraging purchases of McDonald’s meals.

Meanwhile, the former seven-time NASCAR Cup champion has long been a staunch Republican supporter. Despite an unsuccessful bid for North Carolina secretary of state in 1996.

He served 16 years as a county commissioner on the Randolph County Board of Commissioners and continues to back Republican causes through a political action committee. Over the years, he has contributed more than $40,000 to federal candidates outside of his PAC.