Is IndyCar a Distraction for Kyle Larson During NASCAR Weekend?

DAYTONA, FL – FEBRUARY 16: Kyle Larson, driver of the 5 HendrickCars.com Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro, fields questions from the media during Daytona 500 Media Day on February 16, 2022 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: FEB 16 NASCAR, Motorsport, USA 2022 Daytona 500 Media Day Icon220216103063

This year, Kyle Larson is running the most-coveted double-duty in American motorsports, trying to tackle the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600, the completion of which could bring the HMS driver incredible prestige. Is the Indy project a distraction from Larson’s day job at NASCAR? Ahead of the Cup race at Phoenix, Larson explained that it’s difficult to keep the Indy 500 in his head when every Indy car race clashes with the NASCAR race weekends.

“Yeah, when I look at results and stuff, I don’t know how well it translates to if I could look and watch every lap of the race live,” he said. “I think I’ll for sure try and pay more attention to what’s going on this year with the Indy 500 coming up.” However, he admitted that it’s difficult for a driver to follow both of them as closely as even a race fan probably can.

Yung Money is expected to drive Arrow McLaren’s #17 Chevrolet-powered entry in collaboration with Hendrick Motorsports.

Larson explained how easy it was for him to run an Indy Car test

The #5 Chevy star last wheeled an Indy car in October when he completed his Rookie Orientation Program (ROP) at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Larson showed incredible promise by completing all three phases in 72 laps, flaunting his fastest one at 217.898 mph, as team Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon and team owner Rick Hendrick watched on.

Last month, the Californian ran an Indy car test at Phoenix Raceway. After having run the test laps, Larson said during the recent Phoenix pre-race presser, “It was very cool to run an Indy car around this joint. It was really fast; it didn’t feel like way different than the next-gen car here either, so that was good.” Safe to say, Larson is ready to take on his Indy car duty.

But that doesn’t mean it impacts Larson’s Cup Series ventures in any way. Speaking of his test drive at Phoenix, Larson admitted, “I forgot that that even happened. Because…I don’t know…I’m not coming here and running an Indy car right now…” It seems like Larson is extremely fixated on the present rather than contemplating about the future. All he wants to do is live and win in the present.