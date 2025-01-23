“The Most Amazing Thing Ever”: Natalie Decker ”Counting the Days” as New Pregnancy Post Strikes Chord With NASCAR Fans

Having stepped back from the racetrack for now, Natalie Decker is reveling in her pregnancy. As she approaches the final stretch, the NASCAR Xfinity Series driver shared a few snapshots of her fully grown baby bump on Instagram.

Decker posted two photos of herself sitting on a bed, dressed in a lightweight white shirt paired with cream satin lowers, her hands cradling her bump, with one photo also featuring her dog. She accompanied the images with the caption: “Counting the days until we get to meet you .”

Her Instagram followers, along with the NASCAR community, expressed their enthusiasm for this joyous update, filling her comments section with warm wishes. One user reflected, “The most amazing thing ever is being a parent enjoy every moment,” while another conveyed their anticipation, exclaiming, “OMG getting close can’t wait to meet him.”

One admirer praised the NASCAR driver, commenting, “Beautiful mother to be,” while another advised, “Enjoy your sleep and being a Mom.” Before this, Decker had posted a photo on her X in December that prominently displayed her baby bump.

In August 2024, Decker first announced that she and her husband were expecting their first child, and since then, she has been keenly sharing updates on her pregnancy journey with her followers.

Beyond just sharing the high points of expecting, Decker has also been open about her challenges, including mood swings and the trials of decorating their new home — a barndominium.

When Decker opened up about her pregnancy challenges

In one of her December posts, Natalie got candid about the discomfort she’s enduring, sharing a shot of how her Sundays have shifted now that she’s off the racetrack. The post featured a video of her morning routine: brewing coffee, caring for her dogs, engaging in light exercise, and preparing for church.

Yet, it was her voiceover in the video that truly laid bare her emotional state. Decker spoke about grappling with guilt over her feelings, confessing how she’s grown weary of the pregnancy ordeal. She revealed that symptoms she thought she had left behind in the first trimester — nausea, fatigue, and migraines — had resurfaced with a vengeance.

Her greatest battles lately have been mental, particularly with her self-image. She disclosed her struggle with body changes, especially her surprise at the extent of her swelling, noting that her feet have grown markedly. “I used to be a youth child size 3. And now I barely fit into a woman size six,” she lamented, talking about the changes her body has undergone.

However, with only a few weeks left, she’s ready — both mentally and physically — to welcome her first child, having prepared everything needed for the baby’s arrival.