Top-5 NASCAR Cup Series Drivers Most Likely To Win The 2024 Championship

The Southern 500 at the Darlington Raceway helped finalize the 2024 Cup Series playoff field. Celebrations and disappointments reigned high with Chris Buescher and Bubba Wallace falling prey to the upset victory of Chase Briscoe. Tyler Reddick held on through illness to win the regular season championship. With the 16 drivers now in their seats, here’s a short overview of who the favorites for the title are.

5. Ryan Blaney – The defending champion heads into the battlefield with 18 playoff points. He won two races in the regular season and finds many of his better tracks in the upcoming schedule. So, a consecutive appearance in the Championship 4 is practically achievable. Nevertheless, competition from the more dominant Toyotas and Chevys will be high and ruthless.

He might possibly find his Mustang’s shortcoming in speed to be a massive hurdle in retaining his crown. It is a noteworthy fact that NASCAR has not seen a back-to-back champion since the current playoff format was implemented in 2014.

4. Denny Hamlin – The past two decades have proven that Hamlin has the worst luck of any driver in history. He has consistently made the playoffs in almost every season and still failed to hoist the championship. He goes to Atlanta with 15 playoff points in his bag. If things finally go right for him, there’s no possible reason why he shouldn’t win the title.

The No. 11 car has been among the quickest this year and has given its rider three wins already. It is a championship-worthy car when combined with Hamlin’s skill and mastery at a range of tracks.

3. Christopher Bell – Perhaps the most underrated driver in the sport right now. Bell has secured three victories so far and proven his caliber beyond doubt. He has 32 playoff points, second only to Kyle Larson. He has been splendid on short tracks this season and those will be the key to success in the title race. Should he make it to Phoenix, it will be his third consecutive Championship 4 appearance.

His failure in the past two seasons showcases the problem with a single race determining who the champion is. Getting to the venue of the finale is one thing. Winning it is a different ballgame. Bell is rather adept at the former. It is time that he went all the way through.

2. Kyle Larson – Four wins and 38 playoff points. No other driver goes into the postseason in a bigger comfort zone than Larson. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has run riot throughout the season and dominated hard. The one area he needs to be wary of is self-destruction. He has made one too many mistakes in the regular season which have taken wins away from him.

The playoffs will be all about minimizing errors. It is up to the driver now to make the maximum usage of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro and bring home a second title.

1. Tyler Reddick – What an achievement it is to win the regular season championship over Kyle Larson. The 23XI Racing driver has been extremely consistent with his top-notch performances all year. He has 28 playoff points and two victories. If he is able to carry the momentum into the postseason, Larson is sure to be in serious trouble.

The No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE has been incredibly agile and there virtually are no reasons as to why it can’t carry Reddick to his maiden championship.