How NASCAR’s Next Gen Car Forced Richard Childress Racing to Lay Off Its Employees

As the NASCAR Cup Series heads toward its next stop at Talladega, Richard Childress has stepped forward to address the challenges the Next Gen car presented, both on the track and behind the scenes. Criticized for its underperformance and difficulty in facilitating overtakes, particularly on shorter tracks, the Next Gen car has stirred controversy for quite some time.

Advertisement

NASCAR’s stringent regulations limiting alterations to critical technical areas—tires, engines, and fuel—coupled with the requirement for single-supplier components, have tightly controlled the teams’ modifications. Consequently, power output is capped at 510 hp for restrictor plate races and 670 hp for other events.

NASCAR’s mandate for larger rear spoilers, expanded front splitters, and strategically placed aero ducts at the front has inadvertently increased drag, neutralizing any potential gains from the boosted horsepower. On Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, Childress delved into the ramifications of NASCAR’s stringent technical regulations on team operations. He expressed displeasure about the limitations on adjustments to the cars, noting,

“They kept taking spoiler away and adding horsepower and they were doing so much to it. And now it’s so hard to pass. Before you had enough of a spoiler you could. It’s always been tough to pass, but I think the changes they’ve made has been difficult for the racing.”

Childress also underscored the impact on his team’s workforce due to the standardized Next Gen car components, “We were going to end up having to lay a lot of people off. I think about 40 people when we got this car. Because we built our own chassis and do so much work at RCR. Instead, now we’re doing a lot of military work, we’re doing a lot of other outside work.”

In the past, NASCAR teams enjoyed the liberty to adjust the horsepower of their cars by modifying parts at their discretion. Over time, however, NASCAR introduced stringent regulations that standardize these components, restricting teams from making unauthorized modifications. As a result, teams now face penalties for any deviations from these prescribed standards, limiting their ability to customize and optimize their vehicles as they once could.

Richard Childress reflects on his decision to continue racing after Dale Sr.’s death

Childress faced a crossroads after the devastating loss of Dale Sr., contemplating stepping away from racing entirely. However, a profound memory of Dale Sr. provided him the impetus to persevere.

Childress recalled a hunting trip with Dale Earnhardt Sr. during his chat with Kevin Harvick, where a mishap led to him tumbling off a mountain, resulting in a busted nose and chest injuries. That evening, as they discussed the perils of their professions, Childress had expressed to Dale Sr. that should anything happen to him, he hoped Dale would continue racing and aim for victory.

Dale Sr. made a reciprocal request, insisting that Childress should press on with the race team should tragedy befall him. Motivated by the exchange and the responsibility he felt to sustain their shared legacy, Childress resolved to keep the wheels turning for RCR after Dale Sr.’s passing.

Eventually, Kevin Harvick was poised to step in, ensuring the team’s resilience during a challenging period.