“He Wants to Be Kyle Busch So Bad”: Kyle Larson’s Homestead-Miami Plans Leave NASCAR Fans Divided

Although Kyle Busch has struggled to win races over the past one-and-a-half years, he has achieved NASCAR feats that remain unparalleled. While drivers like Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, and Chase Elliott may approach his achievements, reproducing them is no small feat.

Advertisement

One such accomplishment is Busch’s record of winning races across all three of NASCAR’s top divisions in a single weekend — an accomplishment Larson also aspires to achieve.

In 2010, Busch, who was driving for the Joe Gibbs Racing became the first driver to win in NASCAR’s all three series during one weekend at Bristol, a feat he parroted at the same venue in 2017. His most recent attempt at this tripleheader sweep came in March 2023 when the now #8 Chevrolet driver participated in all three NASCAR categories at his local track, Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Kyle Larson is now aiming to attempt the same. While some fans were enthused by Larson’s aspirations, others were skeptical. One fan expressed dissatisfaction with Larson’s preference for dirt racing, remarking, “I can’t help to notice he rather race on the dirt level than start more NASCAR races,” while another commented, “he wants to be Kyle Busch so bad.”

Both Larson and Busch are drivers who obviously just love to race, anything, anytime, anywhere. You don’t see that in many. I love it! — NancyE (@NancyE54451193) March 19, 2025

Larson’s reasoning behind his participation is clear. The HMS driver articulated that accomplishing a tripleheader sweep would be a big achievement. He remarked,

“Sure, yeah, I guess you can consider it a bucket list sort of thing. I think it’s just a really tough feat, to do it and I think Kyle Busch is maybe the only one who’s done it and he’s done it multiple times at Bristol. To join him in something like that would be pretty special.”

“I just love the opportunity to race. I love Homestead. I didn’t have any other dirt races to do this weekend. I felt like it was a perfect weekend to try and run all three, and potentially win all three would be great,” he added.

Supporting Larson’s ambitions, one fan encouraged, “Get the brooms out,” while another expressed concern for his energy, stating, “Hope the energy level will still be high by the time he gets to Sunday…sounds a little daunting.”

However, Homestead-Miami Speedway has delivered mixed results for the Hendrick Motorsports driver, awarding him only one Cup and one Xfinity victory amidst frustration over the years.

Larson, who has five top-five finishes in 11 Cup starts at the 1.5-mile track, admits that the losses resonate more with him than the wins on the racetrack in his racing career. It remains to be seen if the California native can redeem himself this weekend in The Sunshine State.