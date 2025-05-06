“It Doesn’t Upset Me”: Kyle Larson Not Bothered About Son Owen Not Being Into Racing as Much as He Was

May 26, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indycar Series driver Kyle Larson holds son Cooper Larson as he walks with wife Katelyn Larson and son Owen Larson prior to the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The next generation of racers is already getting ready, with Brexton Busch making steady progress on dirt tracks and Keelan Harvick gaining seat time in Pro and Late Model racing cars. Yet, among them, Kyle Larson’s 10-year-old son, Owen, hasn’t shown the same level of passion for racing that Kyle displayed at his age.

But that’s not something Larson loses sleep over. Of course, Larson would love to see his son follow in his tire tracks and carry the family name forward with the same precision he has shown across NASCAR, dirt, sprint, and now IndyCar circuits.

Speaking recently to SpeedFreaks, Larson acknowledged that Owen simply doesn’t share the same obsession for racing.

“He’s [Owen] definitely not into racing as much as I was at that age. I mean, all I cared about still to this day was racing. It doesn’t upset me at all that he doesn’t like it, he likes it, and he likes to race when he wants to race, and all that… He’s into other stuff; he’s into more sports and baseball, flag football, skating,” the HMS driver shared.

Larson admitted that if he could turn back the clock, he wouldn’t trade his racing career, but he would have liked to experience more typical childhood activities like his son does now. That’s why it doesn’t bother him if Owen charts a different course. Larson made it clear he doesn’t want his son to feel pressured to race just because his father does.

The Tradeoff: Kyle Larson’s Life Between Family and Flat-Out Racing

At 32, Larson is leaving no stone unturned in squeezing every ounce out of his racing career. He doesn’t just step in and out of a race car — he lives and breathes the sport. This month, his schedule is bursting at the seams with back-and-forth travel for the Indy 500, managing commitments with the High Limit Racing Series, staying on top of his NASCAR Cup duties, and occasionally fitting in Xfinity starts as well.

Despite his packed calendar, Larson still finds himself wishing there were more days in a week just to get behind the wheel. Speaking to SpeedFreaks, he admitted, “I feel like right now I’m young and this is my prime and I’m trying to take advantage of that, and with that does take a lot of sacrifice away from other things.”

He expressed gratitude for having a family that stands by him while he chases greatness. Larson acknowledged that racing puts food on the table, and if he wants to secure his family’s future and set up his children for life, then this is the time to dig deep, keep racing, grow his brand, and stack up earnings while he is at the top of his game.