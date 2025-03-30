After Kyle Busch, Now Kyle Larson Drops an Update on Racing Against Son Owen

After Kyle Busch beat 9-year-old son Brexton earlier this week in their first head-to-head race at Millbridge Speedway near Salisbury, N.C., Kyle Larson expects to soon be racing his son, 10-year-old Owen.

Before Busch’s dirt race matchup this past Wednesday, Larson had playfully teased the elder Busch about racing his young son. But Brexton held his own against his father, as Kyle finished third and Brexton was sixth in the 20-lap Winged Micro Feature.

Larson has previously said that he will likely race his son sometime next year, Larson recently told Fronstretch.com.

“Yeah, I’m sure it’ll happen eventually,” the elder Larson said. “But it’s not really on the radar yet. I’m sure it could happen next year or something.”

“I don’t race Micros a lot as Kyle (Busch) does. More of the stuff I run is in the bigger cars. Yeah, I think it’ll probably happen in a Micro, but I’m not racing those every week like he (Busch) is, so it would happen more often as Owen got in sprint cars or something like that,” added Larson.

To his credit, Brexton held his own in his first race against his father, a two-time NASCAR Cup champion. While his father qualified fifth, Brexton qualified seventh. And when the green flag dropped on the 20-lap A Main event, Brexton quickly moved up to where he was right behind his father, as they were running 4-5 before the final finishing order played out.

“He did a great job, though,” Kyle Busch said of his son to NASCAR.com. “I wasn’t very good, so I wasn’t making time going to the front, passing guys or getting closer to those in front of me to make a move. So I was just kind of holding my own riding, but trying as hard as I could. And if he was right there, then that’s pretty good. We’ve just got to work on our stuff.”

The father-son duo has plans to race again soon, although no definitive date has been set yet. Brexton doing as well as he did against his Cup star father isn’t a surprise. According to his mother, Samantha, Brexton raced in over 150 races in 2024, winning numerous times.

“I don’t know that there’s ever a right time, but obviously, he’s 9, and it’s just that he’s old enough to run in this class,” Kyle Busch said. “We thought that it would probably be another year until he was, but Millbridge here obviously has seen his racing, his craft, his development over the last year.”

“And so they believe he’s experienced enough and good enough to be able to go out there and race with all the big guys tonight,” added the elder Busch. Brexton is among several sons of current or former drivers who are laying a foundation in racing.

Others involved in racing include Owen Larson, who is competing in the Restricted Micro class this year, as well as Kevin Harvick’s 12-year-old son Keelan, who is in his first season of racing full-bodied stock cars.