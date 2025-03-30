mobile app bar

After Kyle Busch, Now Kyle Larson Drops an Update on Racing Against Son Owen

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) and his son Owen after winning the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Sep 21, 2024; Bristol, Tennessee, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) and his son Owen after winning the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

After Kyle Busch beat 9-year-old son Brexton earlier this week in their first head-to-head race at Millbridge Speedway near Salisbury, N.C., Kyle Larson expects to soon be racing his son, 10-year-old Owen.

Before Busch’s dirt race matchup this past Wednesday, Larson had playfully teased the elder Busch about racing his young son. But Brexton held his own against his father, as Kyle finished third and Brexton was sixth in the 20-lap Winged Micro Feature.

Larson has previously said that he will likely race his son sometime next year, Larson recently told Fronstretch.com.

“Yeah, I’m sure it’ll happen eventually,” the elder Larson said. “But it’s not really on the radar yet. I’m sure it could happen next year or something.”

“I don’t race Micros a lot as Kyle (Busch) does. More of the stuff I run is in the bigger cars. Yeah, I think it’ll probably happen in a Micro, but I’m not racing those every week like he (Busch) is, so it would happen more often as Owen got in sprint cars or something like that,” added Larson.

To his credit, Brexton held his own in his first race against his father, a two-time NASCAR Cup champion. While his father qualified fifth, Brexton qualified seventh. And when the green flag dropped on the 20-lap A Main event, Brexton quickly moved up to where he was right behind his father, as they were running 4-5 before the final finishing order played out.

“He did a great job, though,” Kyle Busch said of his son to NASCAR.com. “I wasn’t very good, so I wasn’t making time going to the front, passing guys or getting closer to those in front of me to make a move. So I was just kind of holding my own riding, but trying as hard as I could. And if he was right there, then that’s pretty good. We’ve just got to work on our stuff.”

The father-son duo has plans to race again soon, although no definitive date has been set yet. Brexton doing as well as he did against his Cup star father isn’t a surprise. According to his mother, Samantha, Brexton raced in over 150 races in 2024, winning numerous times.

“I don’t know that there’s ever a right time, but obviously, he’s 9, and it’s just that he’s old enough to run in this class,” Kyle Busch said. “We thought that it would probably be another year until he was, but Millbridge here obviously has seen his racing, his craft, his development over the last year.”

“And so they believe he’s experienced enough and good enough to be able to go out there and race with all the big guys tonight,” added the elder Busch. Brexton is among several sons of current or former drivers who are laying a foundation in racing.

Others involved in racing include Owen Larson, who is competing in the Restricted Micro class this year, as well as Kevin Harvick’s 12-year-old son Keelan, who is in his first season of racing full-bodied stock cars.

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

