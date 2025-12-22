Michael Jordan Can Break New Grounds for the Sport and NASCAR Will Embrace That, Claims Insider

Michael Jordan secured a major win by forcing NASCAR to settle the antitrust lawsuit he filed against the organization last year alongside 23XI co-owner Denny Hamlin. The outcome highlighted the mental resilience he has long displayed both on and off the basketball court, while further elevating the respect he commands within motorsports circles. It also means that Jordan now has an even greater ability to influence the NASCAR audience.

What stock car racing needs most right now is the attention of a younger fanbase. NASCAR has taken several steps toward that goal, including adding street races and international events to its schedule. However, it is Jordan’s pull and popularity that could go a long way in accelerating that effort.

The lingering question is whether NASCAR will be willing to fully embrace his influence after the whole antitrust fiasco.

Veteran journalist Bob Pockrass believes it will. He said in a recent episode of the Awful Announcing podcast, “I think they will embrace. NASCAR knows that it needs a younger fan base.”

Pockrass explained that NASCAR is not a sport where 10 or 20-second clips easily go viral. It is built around longer events and does not naturally lend itself to frequent, heart-thumping micro-moments.

“So, I think anything and anybody who can help bring the sport to a younger audience, and I think Michael Jordan obviously can, they’re going to embrace, and then they probably use him as much as he’d be willing to do,” Pockrass continued.

Despite his age, Jordan still maintains significant global recognition and holds the status of a cultural icon. The six-time NBA champion’s association with NASCAR could work many more wonders.

Can NASCAR create more youngster-oriented content?

To battle the deficiency that NASCAR faced with tiny, viral moments, stage racing was introduced. With the manner in which media is consumed today, it is vital for more such instances to be created. But Pockrass realizes that there is only so much that can be done at the end of the day.

“With a 500-mile race or 400-mile race or 300-mile race, there’s only one finish,” he said. “Now, they do have this stage racing, so they have a couple of other finishes that are sometimes close. And I think they use that, right, that you’ll see stage one finish, stage two finish. I don’t know of a way to create more finishes.”

Pockrass thinks that it is a matter of what kind of videos can be created from here. And that depends on finding the right types of in-car cameras and the right content that can be broadcast each week.