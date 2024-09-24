“It Was An Option This Year”: Why Kyle Larson Did Not Race in F1 This Year

Aug 19, 2023; Watkins Glen, New York, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson looks at data during practice and qualifying for the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has often been linked to a drive in Formula 1 as the Hendrick Motorsports driver makes waves in global motorsports with his second Indy 500 appearance scheduled for next year.

Participating in the famed event with an Arrow McLaren SP-Hendrick Motorsports partnership, Larson has often been in touch with McLaren CEO Zack Brown, who has shown interest in Larson getting into the team’s F1 cars sooner rather than later.

The driver swap/test session has also been one of the most anticipated crossovers in motorsports in current times with Larson being one of the few drivers on the Cup Series field today who is hailed as a generational talent. His ability to adapt to varied types of racecars and situations along with his dirt racing exploits make the Elk Grove, California native a perfect fit for such an opportunity.

Kyle Larson is a generational talent! TOP OF THE LEADERBOARD IN INDYCAR QUALIFYING pic.twitter.com/qx8beEg7Ic — Rubbin is Racing (@rubbinisracing) May 19, 2024

The #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver’s comments aimed at F1 World Champion Max Verstappen have also hyped up his foray into the pinnacle of motorsports as they call it.

Elaborating on the opportunities that have come his way, the 32-year-old recently spoke on the topic on Kevin Harvick’s podcast right after his dominant victory at Bristol Motor Speedway last Sunday, adding to why he did not partake in the same this year.

“I would love to do it and it sounds like hopefully down the road I’ll get to. I think it was an option this year. I just have so much going on it’s like something I need to plan probably a year in advance or more.”

Larson further added on how he would also prefer to drive during an F1 open test session to gauge himself against other open-wheeled drivers and said, “I would rather do it on one of those open test type deals like after Abu Dhabi when other drivers are on the track too. I would love to strap in with 19 other cars out there and really see where you’re at.”

“I would hope to not be last”

With aspirations of judging himself against open-wheeled racers from the realm of Formula 1, Larson also elaborated on how he would be thrilled to compete against some of his fellow racecar drivers from around the world.

“Obviously, I don’t think that I would be the best but I would hope to not be last. I think that would show how good American oval racers are. That’d be neat,” said the HMS regular.

It remains to be seen how soon can he find himself an F1 car to jump into to gauge his level against open-wheeled drivers. The swap seems unlikely to happen this year, with the #5 driver and crew currently challenging for the ultimate prize in stock car racing during the 2024 postseason.