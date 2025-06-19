mobile app bar

Cole Custer Sums Up How the Next Gen Car’s Evolution Has Reshaped NASCAR’s On-Track Competition

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Cole Custer during the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

Nov 9, 2024; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Cole Custer during the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cole Custer is a great NASCAR Xfinity Series driver, having won the championship in 2023 and being runner-up in 2018, 2019 and 2024. But it’s strange how a guy who can do so well in an Xfinity car just can’t seem to get a handle on things in the Cup Series.

After his successful two-season return to the Xfinity ranks, Custer is back in the Cup Series this year and once again, he is struggling. He enters this Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway a dismal 34th in the standings, with just one top-10 finish in the first 16 races, and was asked to compare the Cup cars from his last full season in 2022 to how they differ this year.

“I think the biggest thing I noticed when I first came back (into Cup) is just how good the cars drive, honestly,” Custer said. “That’s kind of a hard thing to say because it’s not like we’re really up there in points, but that first year (of the Next Gen/Gen 7 car in 2022) was so many unknowns.

“You’d show up at the racetrack and really didn’t know what you were gonna have. If you were gonna hit limiters or hit roadblocks. It was the wild west really at figuring this car out.

“Where now everybody has dialed in these cars so good that it’s just a game of literally thousandths of trying to figure out ways to make gains and beat the guy next to you. The field has really gotten a lot tighter. The cars have gotten to drive better, so you really just have to be 100 percent in every single area.”

In his first full Cup season in 2020, Custer made the playoffs but finished 16th. It’s been downhill since then.

Custer’s Cup record leaves a lot to be desired

In 2021, the 27-year-old missed the playoffs and finished 26th. In 2022, he again missed the playoffs and finished 25th. Unfortunately for Custer, unless he wins one of the next 10 races, he will likely miss the playoffs yet again this season. However, he has just one career win in the Cup Series (2020 at Kentucky) and one other top-five showing in a total of 133 Cup starts.

Things are even more difficult now that Custer is the only driver on the Haas Factory Racing Team, after the dissolution of the four-car Stewart-Haas Racing after last season. Whereas he had three teammates to bounce things off of when he was in the Cup Series the first time, now he’s on his own.

Post Edited By:Abhishek Ramesh

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article

Don’t miss these