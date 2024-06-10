mobile app bar

“It’s a Shame”: Lady Luck Deserts Martin Truex Jr. Amid Last-Lap Heartbreak at Sonoma

Nilavro Ghosh
Published

Jul 22, 2023; Long Pond, Pennsylvania, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr looks on during practice and qualifying for the HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

The odds were in favor of Martin Truex Jr. ahead of the Sonoma race and right until the end, it seemed like the bookies got it right. However, a lack of fuel caused the Joe Gibbs Racing driver to lose several places on the final lap and it was like a scene out of the Cars movie as he slowly crossed the finish line in P27 to raucous applause from the crowd. The driver, however, was not happy at all.

It has been a frustrating season for the 2017 Cup Series champion as he still hasn’t booked his place in the playoffs this year. After the race, Truex expressed his disappointment at not attempting to save some gas to see out the race. As soon as Kyle Larson passed him, the veteran knew that his chance of visiting Victory Lane was gone.

“I was clearly not going to catch the 5 or pass him. It’s a shame that we went around the last corner and went from second to wherever we finished. It sucks, but it was a tough day, and we had a good car. We battled and did a good job. We were going to have a good day, but just one corner short,” he said.

There was visible confusion over what happened in the #19 crew as they believed that they had enough to see out the race.

Confusion over fuelling takes hold of the #19 garage

Crew chief James Small cut a dejected figure after the race as he tried to make sense of what happened. There will be a big inquiry at Joe Gibbs Racing because fuelling the car enough to see out the race is one of the most basic things expected from a team of such stature and caliber.

“No. We thought we were at least half a-lap to the good there and obviously we were about a…I don’t know, an eighth of a lap short. So yeah, not ideal,” Small said in an interview. It has been a tough couple of weeks for the #19 team and it will be interesting to see how they bounce back at Iowa.

Nilavro Ghosh

Nilavro Ghosh

Nilavro is a NASCAR journalist at The SportsRush. His love for motorsports began at a young age with F1 and spread out to other forms of racing like NASCAR and Moto GP. After earning his post-graduate degree from the Asian College of Journalism in 2020, he has mostly worked as a motorsports journalist. Apart from covering racing, his passion lies in making music primarily as a bass player.

