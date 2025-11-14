“It’s Forever in the Family”: Joey Logano Shows off One of His Most Prized Possessions

The private car collections of NASCAR drivers are some of the most impressive in the world. Team Penske’s Joey Logano, a three-time Cup Series champion, boasts a stellar garage filled with multiple iconic makes and models. Nestled among them all are five unique Fords that he takes special pride in. And one of them he considers a crown jewel above every other machine he owns.

Advertisement

This particular car is a 2017 Ford GT with the No. 22 numbering. It is only the 22nd car ever made in the model, and it is ultra-special for him, considering that he drives the No. 22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the Cup Series. He says about it: “This one is a forever car. I am not getting rid of it ever. This one is forever in the family. What is really neat to me about the car is its aerodynamics.”

He added, “It’s funny. If you buy one of these really cool cars, the first time you get to drive it is after you have bought it. You’re so excited to see it. And the first thing you want to do is drive it and see what it has got. I have never owned a sports car quite like this.”

The GT’s low centre of gravity and tight steering are a lot like the Next Gen car he drives on Sundays, explaining why he loves it so much.

The story of how he got one of these cars is bound to evoke a smile. Ford just doesn’t sell anyone with money the GT. It has a questionnaire that potential buyers must fill out with queries such as what they intend to do with the car and what their biggest achievement with Ford is. To answer the latter question, Logano simply attached a picture of him winning the Daytona 500.

He narrated this with one of his iconic smiles on his face and appeared immensely proud of himself. However, the GT is not the only impressive car in his garage.

The four other Fords that he considers his most prized possessions are a Ford Mustang Mach 1, a 1961 Ford Econoline, a Ford Model T, and a Factory Five Kit Truck. The Mach 1 is a particularly impressive vehicle as well.

It is a 1971 Ford Mustang that Logano has customized to fit his liking. And so, he calls it the Mach 22. “It’s absolutely incredible. This thing’s got a supercharged Coyote in it. I don’t know. It’s making like 800 horsepower. It sounds incredible,” he quipped with absolute pleasure. Mustang or Econoline, his enthusiasm for each vehicle he owns remains the same.