How NASCAR’s Humanitarian Wing Will Be Celebrating Its 20th Anniversary Next Year

The NASCAR Foundation will reach a major milestone in 2026, celebrating its 20th anniversary, and one of its most beloved traditions is set to return in style. The annual Taste of the 24 dining fundraiser will take place on January 24 at Daytona International Speedway, coinciding with the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Advertisement

Over the past two decades, the Foundation has leveraged NASCAR’s platform to support children and families in need, and Taste of the 24 is once again set to kick off another impactful year of giving.

Nichole Kreiger, who is the Vice President of the Foundation, said, “The Taste of the 24 is consistently a vibrant and inviting way to launch the racing season in Daytona, and there’s truly no better setting than the World Center of Racing.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit children in Florida and across the country by helping provide medical care, along with health and wellness resources. Kreiger also highlighted how the fundraiser shines a spotlight on local restaurants, giving them a unique opportunity to showcase their offerings.

The exclusive experience will be hosted in the Midway Suites within the track complex and will feature live entertainment throughout the evening. This year’s participating restaurants include Azure at the Shores Resort and Spa, Bliss Beach, Cast & Crew, Dick’s Last Resort, Blue Flame, and Racing’s North Turn.

Following the main event, attendees will be invited to a special after-party hosted by the historic Streamline Hotel, where guests can enjoy an additional hour of cocktails, music, and celebration in a hotel suite setting.

Beyond this fundraiser, the Foundation has spent the past two decades building a lasting legacy of goodwill. From Speediatrics Fun Day Festivals to aid for hospitals, its work brings out the best from the energy of the NASCAR ecosystem, which includes drivers, fans, sponsors, and team owners, to create a notable difference outside the race track.

Tickets for the dining event have already been made available. Both VIP and general admission options are available, and each ticket includes a pass to the Rolex 24 at Daytona. This pass will provide access to the infield, the Hard Rock Bet Fanzone, and seating for the weekend’s races.