“It’s Over for Him”: Kyle Busch Handed Sad Verdict by NASCAR Fans After Absolving Richard Childress for His Downfall

Kyle Busch has recently found himself stuck in a slump, going winless for more than a season and a half in the NASCAR Cup Series. His 21st season, last year, marked the first time after 19 years that he failed to capture a single victory, a big departure from the consistency that once defined his career.

Advertisement

While much of the blame has fallen on Richard Childress Racing, criticisms targeting the speed of the #8 car and the performance of its crew, fans have recently highlighted a deeper trend that shows a different side of the story: Busch’s struggles actually began in 2020.

When Busch joined RCR in 2023, he hit the ground running with three wins during the regular season, but the second half of the year turned dry.

Though the #8 car’s struggles are well-documented, it’s worth noting that even during his tenure at Joe Gibbs Racing, where he consistently finished inside the top five from 2015 to 2019 and claimed two championships, his momentum had begun to slip.

From 2020 through his final season with JGR in 2022, Busch managed only one win per year, finishing P8, P9, and P13 in the standings, respectively.

That’s why, when RCR posted a tweet expressing their disappointment over Jesse Love’s disqualification after his apparent win at Rockingham Raceway last week, it didn’t take long for tempers to flare. One frustrated fan fired off a comment, stating, “How about try and save Kyle Busch’s career, you jacka**es.”

However, many fanatics quickly came to RCR’s defense, redirecting the blame. One pointed out, “His career was over when he lost Adam Stevens and then even more over when MnM’s left the sport, yeah he started strong with rcr but it was to good for it to last, it’s over for him and it’s only gonna get worse until he gives up.”

How about try and save Kyle Busch’s career you jackasses https://t.co/1llb9oeloM — Max Malofy (@KBMV18) April 23, 2025

Another fan tried to deliver a reality check, bluntly adding, “One of these days, Kyle Busch fans are going to realize it isn’t the car.” Some reflected on past choices, with one commenter suggesting, “Tbh he shouldn’t have never left JGR or Toyota he should’ve just taken that damn pay cut!‍”

Meanwhile, another fan pointed to the inevitable march of time, noting, “I really like Busch but realistically he’s up there in age, while he might win a race or two a year that’s about it. Hell at this point I think Kyle should become a mentor.”

A decline like Kyle Busch’s is not new in NASCAR. Even seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson experienced a speedy fall from grace. After winning his seventh title in 2016, tying Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for the most championships, Johnson could never become a winning contender again.

Richard Petty himself went winless over his final 241 Cup starts, and three-time champion Darrell Waltrip endured a drought of 251 consecutive races before hanging up his helmet. Perhaps, just perhaps, time is beginning to take its toll on Busch’s performance as well.