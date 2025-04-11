Kyle Busch Backs Hendrick Motorsports Challenger as Kyle Larson Attempts to Reverse His Homestead Heartbreak at Bristol

The upcoming weekend at the Bristol Motor Speedway will be an interesting one. Denny Hamlin will attempt to secure three wins in a row after reaching Victory Lane at Martinsville and Darlington. Challenging him will be Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson. Larson’s ideal weekend would include wins in the Truck Series, the Xfinity Series, and the Cup Series.

It is his second attempt at a complete weekend sweep following the first at Homestead-Miami. He won the Truck Series race on Friday at Miami and the Cup Series race on Sunday, but failed to do so in the Xfinity Series race on Saturday. This time, he hopes to check all three boxes to create history. Backing him to do the same is Kyle Busch.

The Richard Childress Racing driver completed similar weekend sweeps in 2010 and 2017 (both at Bristol) and is the only driver to do so. He believes that Larson has what it takes to replicate his record.

He said, “He just tried it at Homestead and came awfully close. Barring a restart late in the going, he had it. That’s what happens with the triples, man.”

“There are so many variables that can come down to whether you get it or not. If somebody can beat Larson off of pit road on the final run of the Cup race, and he can’t pass them, that’s what happens in that one. But I’m sure he’ll go and do well, and so be it.” When Busch mentioned “awfully close,” he meant it.

How Larson missed out on making history at Miami

Larson held a lead of 16.633 seconds with 7 laps remaining in the Xfinity Series race at Miami. But all his work was nullified when Taylor Gray spun and forced a caution. All five lead-lap cars pitted, and Larson chose to restart on the inside with Sam Mayer to his bumper. Austin Hill took the outside with Justin Allgaier behind him.

On the restart, both Larson and Hill spun their tires, allowing Allgaier to assume the lead. The JR Motorsports driver went on to win the race. Larson was understandably frustrated at the near-miss. He had led five times for 132 laps and been an absolute unit on the track. His anger was apparent from his words in his post-race interview.

He said, “I can’t go when my rear tires are off the ground. I know it looks like I choked another one away, but I did everything I thought I could.” He went on to blame Mayer for lagging behind and slamming him from behind. Hopefully, this weekend will be more favorable to the No. 5 driver.