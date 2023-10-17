Tony Stewart’s Soul-Stirring Message to Kevin Harvick Ahead of Emotional NASCAR Race

This weekend’s race at Homestead Miami is going to be a special one for Stewart Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick. After all, back in 2o14, he won his only NASCAR Cup Series championship title at this very place. Also considering that this is the last of the three races in his career this surely is a really emotional period for both his fans and the people that have worked and raced beside him over the years. Additionally, to make this race even more special the Homestead track and Mobil1 decided to name the race in honor of his legacy for the weekend.

In a recent video, SHR boss and former teammate Tony Stewart, along with long-time crew chief Rodney Childers, shared touching messages to recognize Harvick’s efforts in building the team. The team also prepared an interesting surprise at the end for the soon-to-be-retired driver.

Tony Stewart’s heartwarming message for Kevin Harvick ahead of Homestead



Somewhere in the middle of the video, the voice of team owner Tony Stewart could be heard, “Hey, bud. Just wanted to give you a call and thank you again for such a special moment of winning the championship. It was great to be a part of it with you.”

“You were the biggest factor in that, you built this team from the ground up. You put all the right people in place and proud of how you built that team, you have meant so much to Stewart Haas Racing. It has truly been an honor to have you on our team as a teammate.”

Stewart added that Harvick has been a great friend to him since the time he drove Harvick’s race cars in the Xfinity Series and when they joined forces at SHR. He also expressed having the most amount of fun racing with Harvick and that he values their personal relationship.

“I am proud of who you are as a person. I am proud of who you are as a friend. Proud of your relationship with DeLana and your two kids. You’re a great father, you are somebody that I really think the world of, and just wanted you to know how proud I am of you for all of those things.”

Speaking further Stewart expressed his sadness about Harvick not being in their race car next year. Elaborating that as the end of the season approaches, the reality of Harvick’s departure is becoming more apparent to him. Smoke wanted Harvick to know that he thinks highly of him as a person and a true friend and that it’s not just about his championships or race wins. Lastly, he said, “I want to thank you for everything you have done man, love you bud.”

Harvick’s crew chief Rodney Childers delivers an emotional message

The next voice that was heard in the video was that of Harvick’s long-time crew chief Rodney Childers. He mentioned, “Hey Kevin, it’s Rodney. Thank you for all those memories and for taking us to victory lane there and everything you have done for us over the years with the four-team and for myself.”

“Thank you for being a great friend and mentor and a leader for our team and pushing us along the way. Pushing me to be better. Your legacy is gonna be a champion for sure.”

Childers expressed that winning the 2014 championship was a significant achievement for him, as it was a long-held dream. He also acknowledged the contributions of Harvick and mentioned that they had prepared something special for him in the shop.

Finally, the video showed Harvick opening the door and heading onto the shop floor. Soon after the team rolled out the car he would be driving this weekend at Homestead. The #4 Ford featured a throwback Budweiser paint scheme similar to the one he won his 2014 championship with at the race track. Harvick was visibly elated and appreciated the efforts by the team to bring back the good old memories.