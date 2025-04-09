Denny Hamlin to Leave Joe Gibbs and Join 23XI Racing? JGR Driver Makes Big Declaration

Coming off two back-to-back victories as NASCAR heads to Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend, Denny Hamlin might look like he is having the time of his life in the sport. While he may certainly feel that way, another cruel reality of the motorsports world is also looking down on the Joe Gibbs Racing veteran.

The 44-year-old driver is competing in his 20th year in the Cup Series this year. While Hamlin has achieved multiple accolades during his tenure in the sport up until now, thoughts of retirement are also catching up to the Virginia native.

Still in the hunt for the elusive championship trophy, Hamlin has not only made a name for himself as a Hall of Famer in NASCAR, but he also has diversified his interests in stock car racing by owning a team in the sport’s top tier, along with being behind the wheel himself.

This gives Hamlin the unique opportunity to think about his future in the sport when he does hang up his gloves from full-time racing. Similar to Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s situation, where Junior used to scratch his itch of racing after his retirement with part-time Xfinity Series appearances, Hamlin seems to be on the same path.

The #11 Toyota Camry XS driver admitted thinking about his future and retiring from Joe Gibbs Racing, the team with which he has stayed with since his debut in 2005.

“You always have to plan for it (retirement), and you always want to give the team proper time to come up with their next plan as well. Running some at 23XI is something I’d like to do. I really would like to, even if I phased out and ran some there, that would be a cool goal of mine. It would be a cool way to phase out versus just stopping.”

Hamlin also shared a desire to remain competitive after he does retire from the sport eventually, mentioning how the wins motivate him to want to race further.

He also touched on the uncertainty of top-tier motorsport series, such as the Cup Series, of when a driver, despite not being past his prime, is phased out of a team due to sponsor implications or business decisions made by the team themselves.

If that does ring a bell, yes, Kyle Busch, one of the best drivers ever seen in the NASCAR circuit, met the same fate at JGR a few years back. With Denny Hamlin’s cautious approach to how he gets to end his career on his terms, it seems as if he has a grip on what the outcome of the #11 driver and his legacy will be in the sport. How well that does pan out, however, is anyone’s guess.