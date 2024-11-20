“Just Lock Him Away”: Chase Briscoe Trolls Christopher Bell With Savage Post Ahead of Big 23XI Announcement

Despite being embroiled in a charter agreement lawsuit with NASCAR, 23XI Racing has moved forward by signing the 2025 open team agreement paperwork. Recently, the team stirred excitement by posting a teaser on their official X handle hinting at a new team member. The clip showcased the silhouette of an individual clad in a racing suit and helmet approaching the camera.

However, what stood out about the cryptic post was Chase Briscoe tweeting a reminder to Christopher Bell about a past blunder.

Reports indicate that 23XI Racing is finalizing a deal to acquire a third charter from Stewart-Haas Racing. Currently, Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick pilot the team’s two chartered cars.

Although they have extended an offer to Martin Truex Jr. to race at the Daytona 500 in the #50 car, Bob Pockrass from Fox Sports suggested in September that Riley Herbst might join 23XI Racing for the 2025 Cup Series season.

Sharing the video, Briscoe playfully jabbed at Joe Gibbs Racing driver, Bell, with a tweet that read, “Don’t let @CBellRacing near a mic.”

He aimed to jog the memory of the #20 Toyota driver about his faux pas back in June when he accidentally let slip Briscoe’s impending addition to the Joe Gibbs Racing team.

During that press conference, while discussing potential leadership changes following Truex’s departure, Bell accidentally said, “Whenever Chase comes into the car…” before abruptly stopping, realizing his slip-up. However, the cat was already out of the bag.

Briscoe‘s cheeky tweet sent NASCAR fans into a laughter spree. One fan played along with the joke, commenting, “Just lock him away until the announcement tomorrow,” while another praised Briscoe’s wit, saying, “That’s the best tweet of the day.” Another chimed in humorously, “Y’all are never going to let him forget, huh?” and one succinctly noted, “Savage.”

Herbst’s 2024 NASCAR Xfinity season review

In his seventh year in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and his fifth as a full-timer, Herbst hit a career-high. Racing for the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing team, he finished a commendable P7 place in the standings. This season saw Herbst take the checkered flag twice, once at Indianapolis and again at the season finale in Phoenix.

By the season’s end, he averaged a 14.8 finish, tallying seven top-5 finishes and 15 top-10s under his belt as the former #98 SHR driver.

Herbst didn’t limit his track time to just the Xfinity series; he also made four Cup series starts with Rick Ware Racing, finishing the Daytona, Kansas, Nashville, and Richmond races at 24th, 35th, 37th, and 33rd, respectively.

Looking ahead, with 23XI Racing operating under an open charter agreement, it’s uncertain how many races Herbst, [who is expected to join the team] will compete in during the 2025 season.